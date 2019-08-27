Truckie's promise to little girl with deadly brain tumour

Issabella Jones has just 18 months to live, but one kind truckie is making sure she had the time of her life before then. Source: Gofundme

TRUCKIE Mick Bowden was driving with his son when he heard a heart-wrenching story on the UHF about a little girl with a brain tumour who only had a little while longer to live.

Issabella Jones, a five-year-old from Cannon Hill in Brisbane, was diagnosed with an aggressive 15cm brain tumour about three months ago and since then, her family have been fulfilling her exciting bucket list before she gets too sick and bed-ridden to do anything.

One of the things she wanted to tick off her list was a ride in a truck.

When Mick heard this, he knew what to do.

So, the Atkinson Dam-based driver, who had planned to take part in this year's Lowood Truck Show convoy, called up her parents and offered to give brave Issabella the best seat in the house.

He decked out his Kenworth K200 truck with balloons and ribbons in her favourite colours - pink and gold - and said when she arrived at the show and found out she was going for a ride, they couldn't wipe the grin off her face.

Five year old brain cancer battler Isabella and her sister Amelia with Atkinsons Dam truck drive Mike Bowden Dominic Elsome

"I said, 'It's all for you darling' and she had the biggest grin on her face because it was in her colours," he said.

Mick was emotional when he talked about the journey.

"That little girl never stopped smiling from ear to ear. Mate, I'd happily give my life for that little girl to have a life, for her to have a full life, it's just cruel."

He said while truck drivers often had a bad reputation, they were all nothing but "big softies" who would do anything they could to help someone out.

"Us truck drivers got together and made a little girl smile and that's what it's all about."

Issabella's mother Renee Jones said her daughter loved being a part of the truck convoy.

"To see the smile on her face was priceless," she said.

"To me it was beautiful to see her happy and not have to worry about the pain."

Renee said Issabella's bucket list consisted of building sandcastles, horse riding, going for a drive in a truck, a ride on a motorbike, going to the Big Pineapple, watching fireworks, going on a train, going in a helicopter, seeing the snow and much more.

Renee, who runs a Facebook group to share Issabella's story, said her little princess, who they were told had only 12 to 18 months to live, was an "absolute warrior".

"She pulls through each day with absolute pain but still smiles," she wrote in the group.

"She is still fighting with everything she has. Time is crucial with her now, so it's very important that we spend every day as if it would be our last.

"It breaks our heart seeing her like this. As a parent it's not something that you are ready to deal with."

Mick said he and several other drivers had organised to help pay for Issabella's funeral when the time came.

You can donate to Issabella's Go Fund Me page here.