How about those Cannons?

FINE FORM: The members of the Cannonvale Cannons who made a splash at the Bowen Family Swim Carnival last weekend.

SWIMMING: Cannonvale Cannons Swim Club had one of its biggest club nights this season on November 21 with more than 50 swimmers taking part.

Then last weekend, 24 swimmers competed at the Bowen Family Swim Carnival while a couple of swimmers participated at the Townsville Aquathon.

During club night, new club swimmers were presented with their Swimming Queensland New Swimmer packs.

Top performers who swam at least two personal best times were Libby Crisp, Jacob Dewis, Lily Maher, Lily and Jack Moir, Tiana Bell, Jasmine and Skye Brodhurst, Oliver Carman, Eve and Mae Carter-Attwood, Jax Clayworth, Austin Edwards-Bland, Nelson Malady, Mitchell Milostic, Emily Putland, Summer Westley and Alexis Zacher.

Juke Ferguson swam a massive 27.25 sec PB in his 100m breaststroke.

He swam a great time just under two minutes.

Kaia Heffernan also swam two massive PBs in her 100m freestyle and her 100m breaststroke (taking more than five seconds off both swims).

Highlights from the Bowen Swim Carnival include: Mikhaila Flint, Jacob Dewis and Eden Hedges all performed extremely well, swimming some smoking hot times.

All three won all their A-grade events.

Mikhaila swam a fantastic 100m butterfly in 1.07.76, PB and national qualifying time. Mikhaila has qualified for all the state events and now has qualified for four national events.

Jacob Dewis swam awesome times in his 100m butterfly (1.10.15) and 100m backstroke (1.12.57) - both PBs and state qualifying times.

Gus Hedges achieved top placings in all his events on Saturday and was stoked with his 200m IM time which was a state qualifying time.

Eden raced well on Saturday in Bowen and then swam a 5km river swim in Mackay in 1hr and 10 min and was the first female out of the water. Jack and Thomas Ganter, Tom Stielow, Lily Moir and Nelson Malady all swam extremely well in their first club carnival.

Kain Zacher, aged 12 years, only competed on Sunday and did very well in his first Queensland carnival.

Congratulations to Mitchell Milostic, Austin Edwards-Bland, Jacob Bell (two medals) and Kimba-Lee Simmonds for achieving A-grade times and earning A-grade medals.

Zavier Goswell, aged 11 years, swam very well and earned second and third placings in most of his A-grade swims.

Zavier swam PBs in his 200m IM and 100m backstroke. Juke Ferguson, aged 12 years smashed his 200m IM and 100m backstroke times taking more than 18 seconds off his previous times.

Tegan Hanks, also aged 12 years swam a fantastic 200m IM and 50m backstroke which earnt her first place.

Jakarra Heffernan, aged 14 years performed very well earning second and third places for all of her A-grade swims. Amber Benson, aged 7 years swam great times in her two events 25m butterfly and 25 breaststroke and achieved PBs. Amber's brother, Isaac also swam a PB in his butterfly and achieved second place in B-grade.

The 10 year age division was very competitive, so Blake Hanks, Tiana Bell and Remy Hedges had some tough races.

Remy took second place in A Division for most of her swims on Saturday.

On Sunday, Remy competed at the district Aquathon in Townsville and achieved first place

Coaches Ken Crittenden and Mark Erickson were very proud of the swimmers.

They were very impressed with how the Cannons supported each other and tried their best.

A big thank you to all parents for their ongoing commitment to the club.

The club is preparing for the Christmas themed Club Night on Wednesday, December 5.