How Ash Barty nailed the French Open

ASH Barty's parents say she was already a superstar before her breathtaking French Open victory.

Robert and Josie Barty said they could not be any prouder of their daughter, who became the first Australian woman to win at Roland Garros since Margaret Court in 1973.

Tennis champion Martina Navratilova said after the victory women's tennis needed a "superstar" and that Barty, 23, could become one.

Tennis star Ashleigh Barty celebrates her French Open win.

Mr Barty told News Corp he had been overwhelmed by the response from the tennis world to his daughter's first grand slam title.

"Martina is one of the all time greats so it is very kind of her to say that about Ash," he said.

"The sentiment in the tennis world has been so lovely to read.

"We really could not be any prouder of Ash - to Josie and I she is already a superstar."

Mr Barty, who watched the match with extended family in the UK, said Ash put in the performance of a lifetime in her straight sets win.

Ashleigh Barty with her parents Robert and Josie. Picture: AAP

"That is the best match I've ever seen Ash play. Everything came together for her, she handled the conditions and the occasion well and played her brand of tennis," he said.

"The match was an absolute pleasure for Josie and I to watch."

Barty, from Queensland, had won through to the final with a tough three-set victory against American Amanda Anisimova.

But she showed a steely composure in the final against Marketa Vondrousova, never giving the unseeded teenager a chance to get into the match.

"Ash has always been mature beyond her years and able to compose herself beautifully, on and off the court," Mr Barty said

"Her team help her stay relaxed and confident on big occasions also."

Barty is now on track to be a favourite for Wimbledon in London in July.

The Ipswich-raised player has the chance to climb to world number one with success at Wimbledon after climbing to number two on the rankings after her French title.

Barty would be the first Australian tennis world number one since Lleyton Hewitt was on top of the world in 2003.

She has ditched plans to play in a tournament in Nottingham this week, the same event she won last year.

Barty will instead have a few days off to recharge her batteries for the Wimbledon campaign.

But Barty was still expected to play in the Nature Valley International at Eastbourne later this month.