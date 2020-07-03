How beloved author Brian Falkner could meet your kid

Award-winning author Brian Falkner will present two workshops at Queensland schools as part of QSuper's Top 5 Book Challenge. Pictures: Jack Tran

AWARD-WINNING childrens’ author Brian Falkner could be coming to your child’s school to present an exclusive writing workshop.

The internationally-published novelist has written titles such as Outlaw, Katipo Joe and 1917: Machines of War.

To win one of two workshops for their school, all students have to do is list their five favourite books as part of QSuper’s Top 5 Book Challenge.

There are also eight $500 book vouchers to be won.

Mr Falkner said developing a love for reading while young helped keep the “windows of your imagination” “wide open” into adulthood.

“Personally, I’m a big fan of Roald Dahl, and Matilda would be my favourite,” Mr Falkner said.

“It’s a wonderful, wacky and creative story that shows off Dahl’s imagination.”

Students have until August 28 to take part in QSuper's Top 5 Book Challenge. Picture: Contributed.

Mr Falkner said he was looking forward to hosting workshops focused on helping students create stories others wanted to read with believable and empathetic characters.

QSuper chief executive officer Michael Pennisi said the sixth Top 5 Book Challenge was launched in conjunction with the Premier’s Reading Challenge that inspired students’ love for reading.

“Last year, more than a hundred students told us about their favourite books and we’re hoping for even more young readers to get involved in 2020,” Mr Pennisi said.

“It’s fantastic to see the initiative go ahead this year despite the impact of the pandemic on Queensland schools.

“It’s a testament to the important work of teachers and librarians across the state.”

The competition closes on August 28.

To find out more, visit https://qsuper.qld.gov.au/prc2020