How bit of colour will help slow down drivers at Proserpine

A new township entry treatment has been installed at the entrance to Proserpine on the Bruce Highway to help encourage drivers to slow down. Photo: Elyse Wurm

A LITTLE bit of colour could make a big difference after a new feature was installed on the Bruce Highway at the entrance to Proserpine.

Motorists driving north into Proserpine on the highway may have noticed red markings on the road, which is a new town entry treatment aiming to help encourage road users to slow down when entering the town.

Department of Transport and Main Roads central region road safety manager Colin Edmonston said the department was in the process of rolling out 49 township entry treatments across the state.

Thirty of these updates have already been installed, including the one at the entrance to Proserpine.

“Township Entry Treatments are an effective visual cue for drivers to reduce speed as they move from a rural to urban environment,” Mr Edmonston said.

“The treatments include a coloured road surface, widened painted median and shoulders, narrowed lane widths and retro-reflective raised pavement markers to highlight the entry to towns and the need to slow down.

“These treatments have shown to be effective internationally, in both New Zealand and the United Kingdom, as a means of reducing both vehicle speeds and the frequency and severity of crashes and early evaluations in Queensland are also positive.”

In honour of Road Safety Week last week, St Catherine’s Catholic College students in Proserpine created signs to encourage road users to drive safely.

St Catherine's Catholic College students encourage motorists to drive safely (from left) Carys Ferguson, 10, Isabella Spannagle, 9, Mia Appleton, 9, Logan Burke, 10, Koby Johnson-Follett, 11, Ruby Cran, 12, Tess Bates, 11, Kade Harrison, 11, Rufus King, 11, Corey Stroud, 11, Levi Morris, 10, and Finn Burke, 12.

They lined up along the fence line of the school, which runs directly alongside the highway and new township entry treatment, to show off their signs.

They were rewarded with a few toots and honks from passers-by.

But Mr Edmonston encouraged motorists to be vigilant all year round as almost 90 per cent of crashes were linked to the behaviour of the driver.

Speed continues to be a major factor contributing to road crashes and this year’s road toll is tracking higher than last year, he said.

“It’s about every single road user making road safety their priority and making safe decisions to protect themselves and others around them,” he said.

