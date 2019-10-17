How this Bowen mango man became a national champion

YUM: Bowen mango grower Ben Martin has taken home the Young Farmer of the Year award.

A LOCAL mango farmer has taken out one of the nations top agricultural honours at the 2019 Farmer of the Year awards.

Bowen-bred mango grower, Ben Martin, was awarded the Young Farmer of the Year award at a ceremony held in Canberra on Wednesday, October 16.

Mr Martin, who is one of the growers of Bowen business Marto's Mangoes, is also the Chairman of the Australian Mango Industry Association.

Not one to blow his own trumpet however, it was his wife who nominated him without his knowledge, so the modest farmer was 'shocked' to receive the call that he had made the finals.

"When you do the work that I do, you don't picture yourself to be recognised," Mr Martin said.

"I don't do it for the pats on the back, or the recognition, but it truly is an honour to get the award and it has taken a bit of getting used to."

It's safe to say Mr Martin has mangoes in the blood. The family-owned business started in 1990, when his parents, Gary and Bernadette, bought a 'block of dust' in the Delta.

"My family is the one I have to thank the most for this award," he said.

"My parents have always given me amazing advice and help, and my wife has given me the most support possible."

Having grown up around the iconic fruit, he still plays a large part in the day to day running of the mango farm, however he is now heavily invested in behind the scenes work in innovation and export.

"It's possible that was the aspect that set me apart in the awards," he said.

"I work closely with trade ministers as well as local growers to establish the chance to have our markets grow and flourish."

Most recently Mr Martin travelled to Japan and South Korea with Federal Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie to open up the market to more export opportunities.

He said the Asian markets, including China, were a 'huge opportunity' for growth.

Bowen local Chris Monsour was also nominated for an award at the national ceremony.

Nominated for Rural Consultant of the Year, Mr Monsour was unlucky and didn't win the top honour, however Mr Martin said it was a credit to the quality of the region.

"To have two people from our community be nominated for a national award is huge," he said.

"It shows we're doing something right in Bowen."