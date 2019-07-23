How Brisbane's new runway will help Mackay take-off

The completion of the new Brisbane Airport runway next year could prove a major boost for regional cities, Brisbane Airport Corporation head of government, industry and community Cory Heathwood said.

A NEW runway nearly 1000km south of Mackay could be key to unlocking new economic opportunities in the region.

The completion of the new Brisbane Airport runway next year will be a major boost for regional cities, Brisbane Airport Corporation head of government, industry and community Cory Heathwood has said.

Tourism Research Australia statistics show when tourists land in Brisbane, they stay far longer in the Sunshine State, compared to when they arrive through any other major Australian international airport.

"When they stay longer, they spend more and travel further throughout Queensland, including to Central Queensland,” Mr Heathwood said.

"Aviation growth into Brisbane brings real benefits for regional Queensland and we remain committed to establishing improved connectivity to regional cities in Queensland, driving the visitor economy throughout the state.''

These data-led visions for developing Mackay's economy will be among ideas explored at the Empowering the Regions forum at Rydges Mackay Suites.

The forum will feature presentations from the Australian Industry Group, Brisbane Airport Corporation, and the State Government to provide an overview of their tourism vision for North Queensland, including the Global Tourism Hubs strategy.

The forum has been designed to connect Queensland cities with ideas and opportunities that could help spark local growth and employment.

It runs from 11am to 1.45pm on Wednesday, July 24. The event is free, but registration is essential. To register email vickie.rapkins@aigroup.com.au