How builders knocked together ‘easy’ six-week house

WITH a heavily pregnant wife and more work calling, the builders at Fowler Brothers didn’t have time to waste during their latest construction and pulled off the feat in a swift six weeks.

There are many things you can do in six weeks, but building a house from scratch is not usually one of them as the average building time is anywhere between four and 12 months.

The team from the family-run Fowler Brothers Construction company travelled from the Glasshouse Mountains to build the three-bedroom house in Bowen’s Whitsunday Paradise complex for local man and friend of the family Glen Powell.

WHITSUNDAY PARADISE: With just the garage roller-door to install, the home in Bowen took a swift six weeks.

Darren Fowler, his dad Ron, brother Nathan and their nephews Josh and Jaiden Patching had made plans to ensure the building took no longer than seven weeks, Darren Fowler said.

“(We had to) get it done because we had work back down home to do,” he said.

“And Nathan’s wife’s having a baby and she was having contractions last night, so he just wants to go now.

“He’s got three little girls and wants to be home, he’s hoping for a boy this time.”

Mr Fowler said the building went to plan, with no major surprises or unexpected costs, and was relatively “easy”, despite the long hours.

“We worked a few Saturdays and Sundays just to get it done, quite a few,” he said.

“We started at 6:30am and went to 4:30pm or until we’d had enough and go for a cold beer and a swim at the caravan park pool.”

The build was a bit different to what they were used to on the Sunshine Coast, with far more preparations taken for weather conditions like cyclones, Mr Fowler said.

EASY: Fowler Brothers Construction completed this impressive three bedroom home yesterday.

Mr Fowler’s nephew, Josh, has just completed his apprenticeship with the company, while Jaiden is just about to complete his second year.

Ron Fowler, who built up his own father’s business and apprenticed his three sons Darren, Nicholas and Nathan, has now retired and passed on the company to his son Nicholas.

Despite his retirement, Ron Fowler came to Bowen for a “holiday” and to help with the short and ambitious timeline for this particular build, Mr Fowler said.

Mr Fowler said they had enjoyed their time in Bowen, enjoying after work drinks at the Grand View and a game or two of pool at The Larrikin.

“We’ve enjoyed it, apart from being hot, it’s muggy,” he said.

Fowler Brothers Construction started in the Gippsland region in Victoria and is now based on the Sunshine Coast.