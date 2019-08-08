How business owners can save by taking on apprentices

SKILLS: Charlie Camm, 17 is a second year diesel fitter apprentice. He thinks the $32 million investment from the State Government is a great move.

FREE apprenticeships are on offer to people under the age of 21, after the State Government has invested $32 million as part of the Skills for Queensland Plan.

The investment will take away the cost of training from employers, and help an estimated 60,000 young people into a trade.

The fully subsidised training will be offered in 139 apprentice and traineeships in industries showing a high demand for workers.

Qualifications on offer include traditional trade areas such as electrical, plumbing and engineering as well as non-trade areas such as healthcare, hospitality and early childhood.

Charlie Camm, 17, is a second year diesel and fitter apprentice at Proserpine Machinery Service.

"I've always wanted to be a mechanic - coming off a a farm, I've spent a lot of time around that kind of thing," he said.

He's got another two years until he is qualified, but the remainder of his apprenticeship will be fully subsidised, backdating from July 1 - a big win for his employer, as well as himself.

Emily McKean, 19, is a third-year hairdressing apprentice at Adam and Eve Hair in Cannonvale, and is a similar position as Mr Camm, except Ms McKean will finish her training at the end of the year.

Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said the Skills for Queensland plan included programs and initiatives that would target critical skills needs to address current skills shortages, the new skills needed for existing jobs, emerging opportunities brought about by technology advances, and regional and state-wide priorities.

"We need to plan for the future of Queensland and ensure we have the skilled workers we need now and for the emerging industries," Ms Fentiman said.

"This investment in free apprenticeships will support local businesses to be able to take on more apprentices and trainees - we are backing their business to grow. Right now, businesses bear the cost for training an apprentice. We will be removing this expense to support businesses to be able to take on more apprentices and trainees."