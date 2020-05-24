How community sport will work under COVID guidelines

GRANDPARENTS will be told to stay away from the sidelines and physical barriers will be installed at canteens under new guidelines for community sport during the pandemic.

Handshakes, high fives and huddles should also be avoided under the guidelines to be unveiled by the Federal Government's lead sport agency, Sport Australia, today.

The plan for medium to large organisations recommends just one parent attend children's sporting events, and players should shower and change at home to lower the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Scoreboards, balls and dugout benches at ovals will need to be wiped with disinfectant during breaks in play, and drinking taps could be banned.

Clubs will also be asked to appoint a COVID-19 safety co-ordinator to liaise with other clubs and peak bodies.

The co-ordinator will have to set up a safety plan and, in the event of an outbreak, justify why certain decisions were taken.

Sports Minister Richard Colbeck said the toolkit would provide resources for grassroots clubs to ensure a streamlined process.

"The safe return of competition relies on a responsible rollout where everybody follows advice and takes precautions," he said.

Queensland sports clubs will be given a shot in the arm under a multimillion-dollar package from the State Government to make community sport COVID-safe.

The Sunday Mail can reveal Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will today unveil a $51.3 million "return to play" recovery package for sports clubs ahead of restrictions being wound back from June 12. The package includes grants of up to $2000 for 7000 clubs across the state to buy cleaning equipment and other essentials, as well as grants of up to $20,000 for minor works.

Another $10.8 million will be used to establish an "active industry fund" for 77 state-level sporting and recreation organisations, while 73,000 vouchers will be made available to kids from low-income families to cover up to $150 of their sign-on fees.

Ms Palaszczuk said most sports clubs would need financial support to ensure they had the right checks in place.

"Getting back out on the field, in the pool or on the court is vitally important - it's part of our way of life, especially for our fitness and mental health," she said.

"Queenslanders have been working incredibly hard to keep themselves and their communities safe, however we can't become complacent.

"So, as we carefully start to resume training, sanitising balls, racquets and facilities before and after use is an absolute must to keep everyone and our communities safe."

From June 12, non-contact indoor and outdoor community sports facilities as well as pools and gyms will be allowed to have gatherings of up 20 people at any one time.

Originally published as How community sport will work under COVID guidelines