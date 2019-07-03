Menu
A bladed glove owned by Adam Muhling was considered a dangerous weapon under the law.
Crime

How costume landed a cosplayer in court

Annie Perets
3rd Jul 2019 12:00 AM
A costume element has landed a cosplayer in court, even though he insisted it was only used for dressing up.

And Adam Muhling won't get to keep it as part of his punishment.

He pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court today to possessing a category M weapon.

The leather glove was found during a search of Muhling's home in Nerang on May 30.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Saloshini Chetty said it had the potential to be used as a real-life weapon.

Muhling said he bought the glove at a Caboolture store nine years ago and used it for dressing up.

"I did not know it was considered illegal to have it," Muhling said.

"I bought it over-the-counter, they didn't ask for a licence.

"It's been sitting at the bottom of a suitcase for a number of years."

Muhling said he picked up cosplay as a hobby to help deal with social anxiety while growing in a rural town.

Magistrate John Costanzo placed Muhling on a six-month good behaviour bond.

No conviction was recorded.

A category M weapon includes crossbows, certain knives and other hand held weapons capable of causing bodily harm.

