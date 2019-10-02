Menu
Crime

How daughter captured own abuse on film

by Nicholas McElroy
2nd Oct 2019 6:54 PM
A QUEENSLAND girl's foresight to set up a time-lapse video while she slept brought to light years of her father's offending against her and her sister, a court has been told.

The recording filmed her father, who cannot be identified, taking child exploitation images of her as she slept.

It led to other acts being uncovered which were described in Brisbane District Court as depraved, sick and utterly reprehensible.

When the girl told her mother, she searched the man's phone where more recordings were discovered and the police were contacted.

The man refused to give a police interview when arrested in 2018.

Today he pleaded guilty to counts of indecent treatment, making child exploitation material and making recordings in breach of privacy.

He cried when his solicitor read victim impactstatements to him.

The man, who has spent the past 10 months behind bars, was sentenced to three years' imprisonment which will be suspended after he spends a year in custody.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732); Lifeline 13 11 14

