How did four people walk away from this?

by Grace Mason
7th Jun 2019 11:13 AM
Subscriber only

FOUR men have miraculously survived a terrifying rollover virtually unscathed which left their vehicle upside down and crushed beside a Far North highway.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Kennedy Highway at Speewah just after 10am this morning following reports of the single-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the four male occupants, all adults, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Three have been taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition, while the fourth did not need to be hospitalised.

The highway is currently shut while the crashed vehicle is removed from the scene.

Delays are expected in the area.

