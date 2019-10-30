How donations will help those living with dementia

DONATION: Shirley Switzer, Jan Harsley, Eileen Crouch, Jan Knight and Robyn Ferguson of the Bowen branch of the Queensland Country Women's Association donated $1000 to the virtual forest program at Muroona Gardens.

TECHNOLOGY to aid those living with dementia is now one step closer after a generous donation helped a local aged care provider move closer to its fundraising goal.

Muroona Gardens has spent this year fundraising for a technology called the 'virtual forest'.

Created by Dementia Australia, the immersive program works to improve the quality of life for those living with dementia.

The virtual forest displays a serene park-like environment and with the use of motion sensors, users can change the seasons displayed by simply clapping their hands. Other elements can be controlled by a wave of the hand.

The interactive elements of the program are designed to give back some control to people living with dementia - it is their forest, and they can experiment with it and enjoy it.

The Bowen branch of the Queensland Country Women's Association (QCWA) yesterday donated $1000 dollars to the fundraising efforts of the not-for-profit organisation.

The donation now brings them within $2000 of their $10,000 target.

President of the Bowen Branch of the QCWA Eileen Crouch said the technology really 'resonated' with her.

She said being an ex-nurse of 45 years, and most recently working in aged care, she understood how powerful the product could be.

"We were at Muroona Gardens for another event and two of the nurses took me aside and explained what the technology was," she said.

"I took it back to the women at our next meeting and they all liked it."

Muroona Gardens said they were honoured by the donations they had received for the program.

"Muroona Gardens is a not for profit organisation and as usual we have received a lot of help from our many friends in the community who have donated funds and their time," they said.

"These funds will be utilised in the purchase of The Virtual Forest program for our facility. Murroona Gardens is very thankful to all of those who are always there to lend a hand, donate their time, expertise or items to assist in our endeavour to provide these experiences to our families."

