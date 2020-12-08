Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Grovedale firefighters avoided a cat-astrophe on Monday night after they rescued a curious feline from a dishwasher.
Grovedale firefighters avoided a cat-astrophe on Monday night after they rescued a curious feline from a dishwasher.
Pets & Animals

How fireys saved cat stuck in dishwasher

by Jessica Coates
8th Dec 2020 7:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Grovedale firefighters avoided a cat-astrophe on Monday night after they rescued a curious feline from a dishwasher.

Crews were called to the house in Marshall where the cat, Moira, was stuck at the back of the dishwasher after climbing down it to explore.

Moira the Cat, stuck in the dishwasher
Moira the Cat, stuck in the dishwasher

Grovedale 1st Lt James Mullins said while the cat appeared to be in a "bad way" when they first arrived, she was later found to be unharmed.

"We weren't necessarily trained in dishwasher repairs, but after a quick google we managed to dismantle it and free the cat," he said.

"There are always classic firefighter jokes about cats in trees, but this is the first cat-in-dishwasher situation that I've come across."

MORE NEWS

GEELONG MUM'S DEBILITATING VIRUS WARNING

VIDEO: CRASH THAT SCARRED GEELONG MUM

ALL YOUR MASK QUESTIONS ANSWERED

 

Originally published as How fireys saved cat stuck in dishwasher

James Mullins with Moira the cat
James Mullins with Moira the cat
James Mullins, Will Key, Aaron McGlade with Moira the cat
James Mullins, Will Key, Aaron McGlade with Moira the cat
animal rescue cat pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family turns hobby into business at new gel blaster store

        Premium Content Family turns hobby into business at new gel blaster store

        Business What started as a passion turned into a market stall, then online store and now they’ve expanded into a brick and mortar shop.

        Thief leaves unusual calling card in Bowen home

        Premium Content Thief leaves unusual calling card in Bowen home

        Crime Police say one or more people broke into the house and stole personal belongings...

        Council investigates ‘compliance issues’ on Keswick Island

        Premium Content Council investigates ‘compliance issues’ on Keswick Island

        Council News There could be more trouble in paradise in store for Keswick Island.

        Public service cut by $352m, but millions more still to go

        Premium Content Public service cut by $352m, but millions more still to go

        Politics Queensland Government to cut another $398m from departments