How Gene Simmons’ breakfast broke the internet

The internet's tears are falling into Gene Simmons' breakfast.

The KISS frontman, 70, started the New Year off on a controversial note by asking - much to Twitter's collective horror - "Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?"

According to the NY Post, social media had strong feelings about the famously long-tongued musician's strange garnish.

Simmons posted two photos of his cereal - one of which captured both Oreo and frosted shredded-wheat cereals mixed together in a bowl, sparking further online outrage.

Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal? pic.twitter.com/lfvZr5lBjk — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) 2 January 2020

"I don't understand this," tweets one critic, suggesting that Simmons instead freeze milk, not water, into cubes to keep his sugary breakfast more chill.

"This is like a villain backstory," writes another fan disappointed at the revelation.

"Whoever thinks it's odd that Gene Simmons puts ice in his cereal is forgetting that he used to breathe fire at his concerts," another tweeter points out.

I don’t understand this. If the whole point is to make sure the milk stays cold. Why use water ice cubes?? Why not freeze milk into cubes. Also, if you eat cereal how is the milk getting warm a problem? I eat it fast so the cereal doesnt get soggy, not worried about milk temp. https://t.co/gcqD9Cb1Nd — Peter Steineck 👨🏻 (@petersteineck) January 2, 2020

Whoever thinks it's odd that Gene Simmons puts ice in his cereal is forgetting that he use to breathe fire at his concerts. pic.twitter.com/xtJhjknMsF — Dave Dunford 🧢 (@dunford_dave) 2 January 2020

The ice cube move came as a relief to some, who assumed the musician to be dead after they saw #GeneSimmons trending on Twitter.

Simmons' most loyal fans responded by saying they found the concept innovative and were open to trying it.

His son, meanwhile, expressed exasperation.

"30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life," tweeted Nick T. Simmons.

Nick T. Simmons with his father. Picture: Twitter.

Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Gene Simmons of the band KISS. Picture: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

KISS is currently on a multi-year farewell tour.

