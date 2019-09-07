How to help those impacted by Queensland bushfires

FOR LIVE UPDATES ON THE STANTHORPE FIRE CLICK HERE

GIVIT has called on the community to not offer unsolicited donation to those impacted by bushfires around Queensland, but instead donate goods or funds to it.

The charity, in partnership with the Queensland Government, manages all offers of donated goods and services following a disaster in the state.

"GIVIT is supporting services responding to bushfire emergencies in QLD and northern NSW," a GIVIT spokesperson said.

Stanthorpe fire video shared by QFES: The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services shared this video of the fire.

"Unsolicited donations are hampering efforts. Please do not drop donations to affected areas."

To donate goods or funds visit givit.org.au/disasters.

The Red Cross is also coordinating some relief for those impacted by the fire.

For more information visit redcross.org.au.