Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How to help those impacted by Queensland bushfires

Tobi Loftus
by
7th Sep 2019 10:16 AM | Updated: 11:06 AM

FOR LIVE UPDATES ON THE STANTHORPE FIRE CLICK HERE

GIVIT has called on the community to not offer unsolicited donation to those impacted by bushfires around Queensland, but instead donate goods or funds to it.

The charity, in partnership with the Queensland Government, manages all offers of donated goods and services following a  disaster in the state. 

"GIVIT is supporting services responding to bushfire emergencies in QLD and northern NSW," a GIVIT spokesperson said. 

"Unsolicited donations are hampering efforts. Please do not drop donations to affected areas."

To donate goods or funds visit givit.org.au/disasters.

The Red Cross is also coordinating some relief for those impacted by the fire.

For more information visit redcross.org.au.

More Stories

bushfire givit stanthorpe stanthorpe fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    The quiet achievements of the ladies in blue

    premium_icon The quiet achievements of the ladies in blue

    Community With their centenary year celebrations fast approaching this community organisation is as relevant as ever.

    COACH'S CALL: Brahman players set to make an impact

    premium_icon COACH'S CALL: Brahman players set to make an impact

    Rugby League Ingebrigtsen names who he thinks will be the players to watch.