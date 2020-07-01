How heritage listing will affect Memorial Pool future

Mackay War Memorial Pool Community Action Group committee members (from left): Jane Conlon, Carol Single, Sue Willett and Graham Townsend with VC recipient Keith Payne (centre) at the front of the Memorial Swimming Centre which has just received state heritage listing. Picture: Heidi Petith

Mackay War Memorial Pool Community Action Group committee members (from left): Jane Conlon, Carol Single, Sue Willett and Graham Townsend with VC recipient Keith Payne (centre) at the front of the Memorial Swimming Centre which has just received state heritage listing. Picture: Heidi Petith

MACKAY’S oldest pool has been given a lifeline after being declared an official State Heritage listing.

The news is a welcome relief for the Community Action Group that has been fighting to save the Mackay Memorial Swimming Centre on Milton St from ruin.

Committee member Sue Willett said the heritage status prevented Mackay Regional Council from sacrificing the site for other developments.

“We think it’s a fantastic outcome,” Ms Willet said.

Mackay War Memorial Pool Community Action Group committee members (from left): Carol Single, Jane Conlon, Sue Willett, Graham Townsend and VC recipient Keith Payne (front) at the Memorial Swimming Centre which has just received state heritage listing. The glass mosaic symbolises the navy, army and air force as well as a Lancaster bomber, battleship, submarine, an Owen gun, the hills of New Guinea

“Council should be very proud to have this facility … let’s respect and celebrate the decision because we need to identify and care for our heritage places.”

Read more:

Opinion: Sink or swim? What’s the future of the Memorial pool?

Rolling coverage: Councillors demand ‘firm’ answers on pool

Pool users dive in to keep icon afloat

MRC chief executive officer Craig Doyle said council was only advised of the State Heritage listing last week and would need time to evaluate the decision.

“Council needs time to consider what this decision means in terms of current operations of the swim centre and the future of the site,’’ Mr Doyle said.

“This decision is likely to have ramifications in terms of costs to operate and maintain the swim centre.”

The opening of the Mackay War Memorial Swimming Pool in Milton Street in 1963. It was built at a cost of 90,000 pounds. Picture: Daily Mercury Archives.

Many in the region have asserted the swim centre is no longer frequented with the Bluewater Lagoon down the road and three other pools at North Mackay, Ooralea and Mirani.

But Ms Willett said it remained critical to schools, workers and emergency service workers who used it for training exercises.

Subscriber benefits:

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

Committee member Jane Conlon added she relied on the pool’s specialist equipment to safely swim with her disability.

The committee is now calling on council to begin heritage-respectful upgrades, citing Townsville’s Tobruk Memorial Baths as an example.

Mackay War Memorial Pool Community Action Group committee members (from left): Jane Conlon, Carol Single, Sue Willett and Graham Townsend with VC recipient Keith Payne (centre) at the front of the Memorial Swimming Centre which has just received a state heritage listing. Picture: Heidi Petith

The swim centre was built in 1963 in memorial of Mackay’s fallen service men and women who had fought in the world wars.

Vietnam War veteran and VC recipient Keith Payne, from Andergrove, said, “the fellows that came home (from the war) paid their respect to those who lost their lives by building (the) pool for generations to come”

More stories:

$30,000 local bid for Keith Payne’s slouch hat

Keith Payne doco reveals more beyond bravery of war

War hero fights for memorial pool

Committee member Graham Townsend said his late veteran uncle had given cash towards the cause as had canefarmers from their harvests and workers from their weekly pays.

An artist's impression of Architects Russell Gibbin's original design for the Mackay Memorial Swimming Centre. Picture: Contributed.

The Queensland Heritage Register declared the pool a “living” post-World War II utilitarian war memorial with enduring “symbolic, cultural and social associations” for the community.

The pool also received a heritage nod for its mid-century modern style and for demonstrating the flurry of public swimming pools constructed throughout Queensland in the 50s and 60s.

Many of these, including Mackay’s, were built as post-WWII memorials to “be used and not just looked at”, wrote historians Janina Gosseye and Alice Sampson.

Swimming clubs line the pool at the Mackay Memorial Swimming Centre earlier this year. Picture: Luke Mortimer.

The site’s heritage listing means any unapproved works or demolition or a lack of maintenance which would cause the site to become “dilapidated” can be reported to the Department of Environment and Science.

Subscriber benefits:

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

Ms Willett thanked the Mackay community for its support including the district’s RSL sub-branches, Mr Payne, World War II veteran Terry Hayes, Mackay historian Berenice Wright and former politician Ray Braithwaite.

“It shows what community action can achieve,” she said.