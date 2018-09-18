'How I got the ultimate revenge on my cheating husband'

FROM the moment we met, my husband and I had the perfect relationship - right up until the day he got a promotion at work.

Suddenly, he was travelling regularly - sometimes for weeks at a time.

His business had opened up an office in Canada and he was tasked with running the launch and overseeing the new outpost.

I knew it would create strain on our relationship but it was such a great opportunity for him.

Marty had always been super-money focused and I knew he wanted the big pay rise that came with this job.

I thought our marriage was solid, that we could handle it.

But I was wrong. We were just like every other crappy marriage that collapses when it's put under stress.

We grew apart over the next year. I resented being left alone for such long periods and I have to admit, even when he was home, I was resentful and critical.

Our marriage was a happy one - until it wasn't anymore. Photo: File Jason_Lee_Hughes

I just couldn't let the feelings of hurt and abandonment go. On the other hand, Marty did little to try to make me feel better or bridge the physical and emotional distance between us.

Marty started spending a lot of time on is computer when he was home. He said he had a lot of work to do, but I knew it was more than that. He was avoiding talking to me. What I didn't realise was that it was so much more than that.

I suggested we try counselling but Marty insisted everything was fine. He said the last thing he needed after being away for that long was to come home to spend his time in a counsellor's office. So I foolishly left it alone.

But then one night Marty fell asleep with his computer on is lap in bed

I'd been watching TV in the other room but when I went to close the lid I saw a message on the screen. It said, "Miss you, hurry home. xxx"

In that moment, I knew our life together was over, and despite the fact we'd been growing apart, I was gutted.

I carefully lifted the computer and took it to another room where I followed the message thread through months of revelations.

I couldn't believe what I was reading. Photo: File Pexels

It turned out Marty wasn't just having an affair - he was living with a woman called Chantal in Canada. I didn't know how long it had been going on for, but it was long enough for them to be talking about getting engaged.

How he was planning on doing that I don't really know - he was still "happily" married to me.

I was so furious I could feel my body shaking

But I knew revenge was a dish best served cold. I needed time. My first thought was to get in touch with his girlfriend and tell her all about the life he had back in Australia, but that felt too simple.

I wanted to hit him where it would really hurt: in the hip pocket.

When I smiled and kissed him goodbye a week later, as he went off for another long stint overseas, I knew what I was going to do. The day he left I contacted a real estate agent and told her that I wanted to sell my home fast - for well under market value to ensure an immediate sale.

We lived in a beautiful house in an affluent suburb. We had an infinity swimming pool and a massive deck looking out over the city. Even better, as the house was in my name - a decision Marty made when we bought it for alleged "tax benefits" that I never really understood - there was nothing to stop me.

The young couple I sold the house to couldn't believe the deal they got.

I didn't tell Marty anything

And I carried on answering his occasional emails as if nothing had changed. But I set up a separate bank account for myself to put my half of the proceeds of the sale in it. His half landed in our joint account six weeks later, coincidentally on the day before Marty arrived home from his latest stint away.

I wasn't there to see what happened when Marty arrived home to find strangers living in his house - I was on a cruise with my girlfriends. But I imagine he was pretty surprised that his beloved home now belonged to Josh and Tamara - and they had the paperwork to prove it.

I'm telling this story, not because I'm proud of what I did, but because I want women to understand that they always have power, even if a man has ground them down and made them feel like rubbish. And because I don't want anyone to think they have to put up with a lying snake.

Marty has since moved to Canada to be with his girlfriend full-time. He hasn't contacted me to ask about a divorce yet. I say bring it on.

This article originally appeared on Whim and has been republished here with permission.