Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Richard Fowler, former Gold FM brekkie radio king, now at 94.1FM is gutted at his near-miss in the $80m Oz Lotto draw. Picture Glenn Hampson
Richard Fowler, former Gold FM brekkie radio king, now at 94.1FM is gutted at his near-miss in the $80m Oz Lotto draw. Picture Glenn Hampson
News

‘How I nearly got $40m lotto ticket’

by Ryan Keen and James Hall
26th Jun 2019 9:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast radio star is lamenting his near miss on last night's giant $80m Oz Lotto jackpot.

The 94.1 FM community radio announcer, who spent decades ruling the airwaves at Gold FM, told listeners he bought his ticket at the same place as one of last night's two winners.

Fowler, who had predicted a Gold Coast winner earlier in the week, purchased his at Robina Town Centre's NewsXpress the same morning a Sunshine Coast man bought a winning Quick Pick there.

Richard Fowler. Picture Glenn Hampson
Richard Fowler. Picture Glenn Hampson


The latter picked up $40 million for his troubles, a half share in the first prize.

Fowler told the Gold Coast Bulletin this morning: "True story. Bought a ticket yesterday at Robina and they sold the winning ticket - but not to me."

The eye-watering sum was the third highest prize up for grabs in the game's 25-year history.

The winning numbers were 42, 35, 29, 19, 36, 14, 25. Supplementary numbers: 13, 1.

The other winner was a mum from Ipswich, who bought her entry online at thelott.com.

As well as winning the coveted division one prize, the male winner's System-8 QuickPick entry also won division three seven times, bolstering his total prize to $40,028,726.60.

"I think I know what you're calling about," the man told TheLott. "It's just fantastic. That's very exciting.

"I was watching YouTube and thought I should check my entry. I couldn't believe it. I just couldn't believe it.

"I'm shocked to be honest. But extremely excited and grateful."

More Stories

editors picks gold coast lotto millionaire win

Top Stories

    Why this man is running on water

    premium_icon Why this man is running on water

    Environment He's tackling the world's longest run on water, and it's all to raise money for an Australian company.

    • 26th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
    Tools stolen from back of ute

    Tools stolen from back of ute

    Crime Have you noticed anything suspicious that could help police?

    • 26th Jun 2019 10:31 AM
    Everything you need to know about the Collinsville Rodeo

    premium_icon Everything you need to know about the Collinsville Rodeo

    Rural Find out what's on and when at this year's Collinsville Rodeo

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards