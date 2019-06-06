How international IT student became master in the kitchen

NEW CITIZEN: Whitsunday resident Farhan Shahidullah can now legally vote, after becoming an Australian citizen in late May.

NEW CITIZEN: Whitsunday resident Farhan Shahidullah can now legally vote, after becoming an Australian citizen in late May. Georgia Simpson

FOR MOST, moving to a city as big and buzzing as Sydney would be an assault on the senses.

For Farhan Shahidullah, who grew up in a country of 164 million people, life in the harbour-side metropolis was a much slower pace.

"People would complain about the traffic, and I'd be like 'What traffic?',” he said.

On May 23, a decade after he arrived in Australia as a fresh-faced 20-year-old all the way from Bangladesh, Farhan finally became an Australian citizen.

Growing up in Bangladesh, Farhan said sport was the country's "second religion.”

"Every kid wanted to be a cricket player, but I just don't get sports. Somehow I discovered heavy metal music and learned how to play the guitar” he said.

"I was studying pharmacy back home in Bangladesh, but I wasn't doing very well so my parents stepped in and said, 'You need to get out',”

Farhan took their words of advice, quite literally and got all the way out of the country, landing in Sydney in 2009 to study a Bachelor of Information Technology.

He never used his degree, and instead became a chef, training in fine dining after falling into the industry by accident as he worked part time in a kitchen while he studied. Despite often working on the grill, Farhan said desserts were his speciality.

"They're (desserts) challenging, you have to be very precise with the timing and the measurements; everything had to be spot on,” he said.

In 2015, Farhan left the bright lights of Sydney and moved north to Emerald with his wife Mahlia, also from Bangladesh.

Farhan said moving to the small town was "the best decision of his life”.

"I loved it, I love the country lifestyle and community, and you know what? I am never moving back to a big city,” he said.

In 2017, Farhan moved to Mackay after the shining grill in the kitchen lost its lustre following the birth of his son, Farraz.

He wanted more of a work life balance, and made the move into the financial sector, securing a job with one of the biggest banks in the country.

Over the last one and half years, Farhan has worked across six branches in the Mackay and the Whitsundays region, and at the end of 2018, he moved with his young family to Airlie Beach.

The thing he misses most about home, is the abundance of street food.

Although his journey to citizenship took a decade, Mr Shahidullah was fortunate that the process for him, was straightforward.

"When I came to Australia, I wasn't thinking about my studies, but I realised there was more security and a better quality of life here.”