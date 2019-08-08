How junior league talents can train with the Cowboys

North Queensland Cowboys hooker Kurt Baptiste will be in Bowen next week.

BOWEN'S budding rugby league talents will have the opportunity to train with the best, as some players from North Queensland Cowboys travel to town next week.

Players between the ages of 6 to 16 years of age will have the chance to learn tips and tricks from former halfback Ray Thompson and current Cowboy Kurt Baptiste when they visit on Tuesday, August 13.

The free event will take place from 4-5pm at the Bowen Seagulls Football Grounds as part of the North Queensland Bulk Ports Blitz event.

The training session forms part of a larger series of events that include school visits and a business event with local community members.

North Queensland Bulk Ports chief executive officer Nicolas Fertin said that this would be the third time that the event had travelled to the region.

"The Blitz is part of our community partnership with the North Queensland Toyota Cowboys,” Mr Fertin said.

"The players will visit five schools during their stay in the area; Queens Beach State School, Bowen State School, Bowen State High School, Merinda Primary School and St Mary's.

The event will be focusing on using the personality power of the Cowboys to encourage local students to make the right choices for success.

"We want to inspire and educate young people in our port communities to make positive life choices,” Mr Fertin said.

"This includes a focus on indigenous communities and children.”

The trip will also include a special evening at the Cove Restaurant.

The event will see members of the North Queensland Cowboys administration team, including chief operating officer Micheal Luck, discuss with Bowen business leaders how the NRL club are reinventing themselves.