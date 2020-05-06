Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Palaszczuk
Palaszczuk
News

How long to wait before restrictions lifted

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
6th May 2020 8:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Townsville must wait 28 days before restrictions could theoretically be lifted, the Queensland Chief Health Officer has said.

Yesterday, Townsville business leaders, politicians and doctors again called for regional zones to be put in to minimise the impact of the strict coronavirus lockdown on the economy.

While the last case was reported in Townsville on April 8, Dr Jeannette Young said there was more to the problem.

 

 

"The incubation period for this virus is actually 14 days and you probably need to allow for two incubation periods before you can safely say that you're not going to get more cases which is why our National Cabinet is looking at what restrictions can be lifted in that four week period because that's two incubation periods," she said.

"That's the case for the whole country that we really need to look at two incubation periods before we can safely remove any of the restrictions."

Originally published as How long to wait before restrictions lifted

More Stories

chief health officer queensland regions restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Campaign to spread message of support

        premium_icon Campaign to spread message of support

        News Whitsunday Counselling and Support are calling for the community to take to social media this month.

        Development in ‘limbo’ until decision from state government

        premium_icon Development in ‘limbo’ until decision from state government

        News Whitsunday Paradise developers are keen to get started

        Businesses urged to stay strong and “grab a lifeline”

        premium_icon Businesses urged to stay strong and “grab a lifeline”

        News As a very different kind of Queensland Small Business Month rolls out across the...

        First weekend back brings optimism for businesses

        premium_icon First weekend back brings optimism for businesses

        News It was a mixed bag for tourism operators, but they’re optimistic it’s a sign of...