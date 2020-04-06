How Mackay crime has changed over past 9 years

MACKAY CRIME: The State Government this week released its 2018-19 Crime Report, Queensland, which would be used to deliver better policing for Queensland communities.

CRIMINAL incidents in Mackay district have increased by 31 per cent over the past nine years, with large spikes recorded in the most serious offences including armed robbery, arson and car theft.

But local police say it’s not all doom and gloom, with major crackdowns on local criminal activity made over the past 12 months.

Of the more than 18,000 offences recorded in Mackay district during 2018-19, almost 30 of those were armed robbery.

This represented an increase of 38 per cent compared to the previous year and a huge 155 per cent surge compared to 2009.

There were 483 recorded car thefts at a drop of 1.6 per cent compared to the previous year and a 78.5 per cent spike over the past nine years.

Mackay District Detective Acting Inspector Mick Searle said the rise in these types of offences over the past year was due to criminal groups participating in crime sprees.

Mackay District Detective Acting Inspector Mick Searle.

“It takes us a while to gather evidence to apprehend those people,” Acting Insp Searle said.

“We sometimes find ourselves behind the eight-ball during that time.

“There has been a trend towards juvenile criminals breaking into houses to look for car keys.”

He said those criminals had been targeted by police over the past 12 months and Mackay was in “a much better place now”.

Insp Searle said spikes in other offences including traffic, drug and domestic violence protection order breaches, were mostly due to proactive policing and a heightened public awareness.

MACKAY CRIME: Police have reported trends in juveniles breaking into homes to steal car keys. Picture: Nicholas Falconer / Sunshine Coast Daily

“When I see increases in domestic violence statistics, namely an increase in protection orders being taken out, that tells me we are making some ground in ensuring this issue is not hidden anymore,” he said.

“We need to continue to bring domestic violence into the open so we can address it.”

Main reported offences for Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday 2018-19:

All offence types: 18,936

Change in rate since 2017-18: 5.5 per cent

Change in rate since 2009: 31.2 per cent

Car theft: 483

Change in rate since 2017-18 1.6 per cent

Change in rate since 2009: 78.5 per cent

Crimes against a person: 1052

Change in rate since 2017-18: 9.1 per cent

Change in rate since 2009: 7.1 per cent

All assaults: 717

Change in rate since 2017-18: 8.8 per cent

Change in rate since 2009: 6.8 per cent

All sexual offences: 169

Change in rate since 2017-18: -5 per cent

Change in rate since 2009: -12 per cent

All robbery: 40

Change in rate since 2017-18: 5.3 per cent

Change in rate since 2009: 29.1 per cent

Armed robbery: 29

Change in rate since 2017-18: 38.1 per cent

Change in rate since 2009: 155.2 per cent

Arson: 68

Change in rate since 2017-18: -1.4 per cent

Change in rate since 2009: 82.9 per cent

Drug offences: 3624

Change in rate since 2017-18: 21.8 per cent

Change in rate since 2009: 87.6 per cent

Breach of domestic violence protection orders: 18,119

Change in rate since 2017-18: 7.7 per cent

Change in rate since 2009: 223.4 per cent

Weapons act offences: 299

Change in rate since 2017-18: 0.6 per cent

Change in rate since 2009: 94.3 per cent

Traffic and related offences: 2091

Change in rate since 2017-18: 11.6 per cent

Change in rate since 2009: 1.4 per cent