How Mackay residents have made $1.7M in 9 months

RECYCLING: Anything Environmental staff Kitchell Majid, left, Lea Wyllie, Dave Kennedy and Jack Hunt showing off some of the containers that residents can exchange for a 10 cent refund.

RECYCLING: Anything Environmental staff Kitchell Majid, left, Lea Wyllie, Dave Kennedy and Jack Hunt showing off some of the containers that residents can exchange for a 10 cent refund. Contributed

MACKAY residents have cashed in on more than $1.7million through the Containers for Change scheme.

It's a staggering result for Anything Environmental director Jason Mordey, who said the family run business "started with nothing nine months ago. To get figures like this, it's amazing to see”.

Since the Containers for Change scheme began nine months ago, MrMordey said 17.4 million containers had been processed in the Paget depot.

In a month, he said the recycling centre would send 24 tonnes of aluminium,12 tonnes of clear plastics, and one tonne of milk bottle plastics down south for further processing.

"We send 40 tonnes of glass to Brisbane every week,” MrMordey said.

He said the region's zeal for recycling had been sparked by the 10c refund.

"Where was all of this recycling going before? I can tell you it wasn't going to the recycling depot,” MrMordey said.

Whether it was kids coming in for extra pocket money or sporting clubs fundraising for new equipment, he said he had seen the benefits ripple out into the community.

"It's good going back into the community,” he said

Trash cash is an extra cost

While Mackay residents are keen recyclers it was the statistics that came from Anything Environmental's new depots that caused MrMordey to exclaim, "Holy s---, that's a lot”.

In just the month of June, Airlie Beach residents recycled 105,259 containers.

The Proserpine centre, which also opened in June, recycled 89,223 containers.

Since the centre was open only two days a week, this was an average of 11,153 containers refunded every day.

To meet the demand for recycling in Proserpine, MrMordey said they would extend the centre's hours to six days a week.

He said there wasn't enough demand at Airlie Beach to extend its hours, but added "figures are starting to get there”.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said the popularity of the scheme had far exceeded expectations, with the volume of returned containers about a third higher than predicted.

Ms Enoch said in nine months Queenslanders recycled more than 700 million containers - enough to stretch around the world twice.

She said since the scheme began there had been a 35 per cent reduction of containers ending up as litter

"Our state is a much cleaner place,” she said.

Paget: November 2018 - June 2019

8,685,775 aluminium cans

3,270,992 glasses

212,372 milk bottles (HDPE plastics)

2,426,380 clear plastic bottles

188,488 other

Airlie Beach: June 2019

61,916 aluminium cans

30,771 glasses

1465 milk bottles (HDPE plastics)

10,363 clear plastic bottles

744 other

Proserpine: June 2019

52,421 aluminium cans

24,548 glasses

1174 milk bottles (HDPE plastics)

9529 clear plastic bottles

1551 other