Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Julianna Davis, 2, showed off her winter weather gear after Mackay shivered through the coldest May on record. Photo: Zizi Averill
Julianna Davis, 2, showed off her winter weather gear after Mackay shivered through the coldest May on record. Photo: Zizi Averill
Weather

How Mackay stayed warm during the historic freeze

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
27th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE record breaking weekend freeze did not put the region’s love of fun on ice.

Families pulled out their heavy winter gear as rain and icy winds cut across Mackay, Isaac and the Whitsundays on Saturday.

And, for younger residents in the region, the cold snap provided a new adventure as they dressed up in their favourite winter fashions.

Even pets were not immune to the icy systems moving across to tropical Queensland, with pet owners dressing their dogs in tiny sweaters.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Saturday’s 24-hour daily maximum reached only 14.4 C, the lowest May temperature in 131 years of record keeping.

Forecaster Kimba Wong said the icy temperatures cracked the previous record of 16C, set on May 26, 1990.

“It was freezing,” Ms Wong said.

The frosty conditions continued into Sunday morning, with Clermont dropping to a low of 3.4C and Emerald shivering at 4C.

Photos
View Gallery
bureau of meteorology clermont clermont weather emerald isaac region isaac weather mackay mackay dogs mackay parenting mackay weather whistunday weather whitsunday
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adani sets record straight on ‘44,000 pools’ water report

        premium_icon Adani sets record straight on ‘44,000 pools’ water report

        Environment Group claims findings would be a major concern for landholders.

        Date revealed for installation of surveillance technology

        premium_icon Date revealed for installation of surveillance technology

        News Motorists will have to think twice before pushing their luck in front of sugar...

        Whitsundays welcomes almost $4 million in funding

        premium_icon Whitsundays welcomes almost $4 million in funding

        News The boost will create much-needed jobs while supporting infrastructure projects...

        Track to reopen despite ‘11 break-ins in four months’

        premium_icon Track to reopen despite ‘11 break-ins in four months’

        News Motocross action returns this weekend after track closure due to theft, damage.