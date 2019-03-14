How many of our library's top 10 books did you read?

SPOILED FOR CHOICE: Mackay Regional Council Libraries' community outreach team leader Kimberly Lehto-Head with some popular books borrowed.

SPOILED FOR CHOICE: Mackay Regional Council Libraries' community outreach team leader Kimberly Lehto-Head with some popular books borrowed. Emma Murray

THERE'S nothing better than settling into a good book, and Isaac, Mackay and Whitsunday residents delved into nearly 30,000 library books last financial year.

Although more than 63,000 visitors popped into the region's libraries and 29,746 books were borrowed last financial year, Queensland Government data indicated a disappointing year in the Mackay and Isaac libraries.

In Mackay, visitation numbers dropped by a quarter with 138,745 fewer visitors compared to the 2016-17 financial year. Isaac had similar drops in its visitation rate.

In comparison, Whitsunday residents clearly picked up the reading bug, with books borrowings increasing by 63 per cent compared to the 2016-17 financial year.

With everything from parenting classes to mahjong clubs, co-ordinator of library operations Katie Roberts said most people were overdue for a Mackay library visit. She is looking to entice visitors back to the shelves by advertising the library's events.

Ms Roberts says the library's best-kept secret is "the wealth of information available to them (residents)” and "people don't realise that the library is more than books”.

While the library continued to expand its digital offering, Ms Roberts said visitors, especially children, still valued the printed page.

"It's not just reading the text, it's engaging with the book and the pictures,” she said.

According to the library's top ten reading list for 2018, Mackay readers are lovers of a good suspense and mystery story, with those genres topping the region's reading lists.

Despite overseas authors dominating the top ten list, a council spokesperson said Australian fiction continues to be a favourite for library visitors.

Adult fiction

1. The Midnight Line by Lee Child

2. Come sundown by Nora Roberts.

3. Night school by Lee Child.

4. Two kinds of truth by Michael Connelly.

5. A distant journey by Di Morrissey.

6. The black book by James Patterson and David Ellis.

7. Never never by James Patterson and Candice Fox.

8. The tea gardens by Fiona McIntosh.

9. The red coast by Di Morrissey.

10. 16th seduction by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro.

In the non-fiction category library vistors are most interested in balancing their budgets, cooking delicious meals and looking after their cacti.

Adult non-fiction

1. The barefoot investor : the only money guide you'll ever need by Scott Pape

2. Going paleo by Pete Evans with Nora Gedgaudas.

3. I quit sugar for life by Sarah Wilson.

4. The orchid expert by D.G. Hessayon.

5. Way of the wolf : straight line selling : master the art of persuasion, influence, and success by Jordan Belfort.

6. Spotless pets by Shannon Lush and Jennifer Fleming.

7. The clever guts diet by Dr Michael Mosley.

8. Fast food for busy families : more than 100 quick and easy paleo recipes by Pete Evans.

9. The Complete Book of Cacti and Succulents : the definitive practical guide to cultivation, propagation and display by Terry Hewitt.

10. The complete gut health cookbook : everything you need to know about the gut and how to improve yours by Pete Evans with Helen Padarin.

Junior

1. The cow tripped over the moon by written by Tony Wilson, illustrated by Laura Wood.

2. The 52-storey treehouse by Andy Griffiths ; illustrated by Terry Denton.

3. My dog Bigsy by Alison Lester.

4. The very noisy bear by Nick Bland.

5. Where is the green sheep? by Mem Fox, illustrated by Judy Horacek.

6. I need a hug by Aaron Blabey.

7. Eating by words and music by Craig Smith, illustrations by Scott Tulloch.

8. Piranhas don't eat bananas by Aaron Blabey.

9. Tractor saves the day by Mandy Archer, illustrated by Martha Lightfoot.

10. Moo by Alison Lester.