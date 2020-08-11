How many people in Mackay went bankrupt in June quarter

New data has revealed the number of personal insolvencies recorded in Mackay and Whitsunday in June quarter 2020

New data has revealed the number of personal insolvencies recorded in Mackay and Whitsunday in June quarter 2020

NEW data has revealed the number of personal insolvencies recorded in Mackay and Whitsunday in June quarter 2020, compared to March quarter 2020.

The figures by Australian Financial Security Authority show new personal insolvencies fell 21.6 per cent in capital cities in the June quarter compared to the previous quarter.

They decreased in all capital cities except Greater Darwin.

Over the June quarter 2020, new personal insolvencies also fell 17.7 per cent in regions outside capital cities.

The Greater Brisbane regions with the highest numbers of debtors entering personal insolvency were Springfield – Redbank (47), North Lakes (35) and Narangba – Burpengary (34).

More stories:

Airlie clubs hit out at Premier’s call to sit down

Hospitality industry’s future post-COVID-19

Haunt is back with Alota Ffagina and Kinky the Clown

In the rest of Queensland, they were Ormeau – Oxenford (68), Townsville (58) and Mackay (41).

Heat map showing number of personal insolvencies across Australia. Picture: Australian Financial Security Authority

Greater Whitsunday Alliance chief executive Kylie Porter said coronavirus had impacted businesses in tourism regions like the Whitsundays.

She said Queensland’s hard border closure to NSW and Victoria would continue to affect these businesses in the coming months.

“Our tourism businesses in the Whitsundays have had a sharp decline in how their businesses are performing,” Ms Porter said.

Subscriber benefits:

Join us for morning tea: Your chance to win a tablet

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

AFSA was unable to provide historical figures comparing this year’s insolvency data to 2019.

Personal insolvency figures for Mackay and Whitsunday:

Mackay March quarter 2020

Number of insolvent in business: 10

Number of insolvent not in business: 29

Total: 39

Mackay June quarter 2020:

Number of insolvent in business: 9

Number of insolvent not in business: 32

Total: 41

Whitsunday March quarter 2020

Number of insolvent in business: data not available

Number insolvent not in business: data not available

Whitsunday June quarter 2020

Number of insolvent in business: 7

Number of insolvent not in business: 9

Total: 16