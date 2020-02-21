Miner's tragic death made industry safer for others

Paul McGuire was killed in a mine gas trap in a Central Queensland mine.

A CORONER has questioned why easy access to a potentially lethal mine goaf was not identified as a possible safety hazard prior to the death of Paul McGuire.

The 34-year-old father of two died after inhaling irrespirable air when he opened a hatch, barred shut with a single bolt, to a goaf inside Grasstree mine on May 6, 2014.

Nearly six years later a coronial inquest heard there had been no industry standard in terms of people accessing partially sealed goafs.

No-road tape across an entry to the goaf inside Grasstree mine where electrician Paul McGuire was found dead on May 6, 2014.

Central coroner David O'Connell queried the main risk assessor on the team in charge of the sealing management plan for the goaf where Mr McGuire died about how the design addressed preventing workers from "walking through" a partially sealed hatch.

Former ventilation officer at the Anglo Coal mine Shannon Coppard gave evidence under immunity that accessing the hatch was not considered a risk by the committee overseeing the plan design.

"You didn't think it was a possible risk?" Mr O'Connell asked.

"No, no one had ever known of it happening previously," Mr Coppard said.

Mackay Coroners Court was told Mr Coppard was fired about five months later for making an error in relation to oxygen levels on a different job.

Grasstree mine site senior executive Damien Wynn told the court there had been no industry standard that specifically addressed people accessing partially sealed goafs or warning signage in and around the dangerous areas at that time.

Mr Wynn said, however, that mines still had to work within risk management practices in accordance with legislation.

The court was told preventing inadvertent access to a goaf was raised as a critical issue following Mr McGuire's death.

Mr Wynn said a number of safety changes were adopted across all Anglo mines following Mr McGuire's death including goaf hatch redesign, preventing access and hard barriers around sealed sites.

Former relief night shift mine supervising officer at Grasstree mine, David Lowe, gave evidence that he had been a mentor-type to Mr McGuire, who was studying to become a mine deputy.

Mr Lowe described Mr McGuire as "very keen" and "very committed".

The court was told Mr Lowe did not find out about Mr McGuire's death until he arrived to start his shift hours later that day.

The inquest continues.