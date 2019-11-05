Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Did you manage to win big with your Melbourne Cup bets today?
Did you manage to win big with your Melbourne Cup bets today?
Horses

How much your horse paid out

5th Nov 2019 4:01 PM

The race that stops the nation has been run and Vow and Declare has come out on top.

As all the excitement from watching the race subsides, punters will be scrambling to find out exactly how much they have won.

Here is how much each of the top three horses paid, according to Bet Easy:

1st: Vow and Declare: $11.70 for the win and $3.90 for a place.

2nd: Prince of Arran: $4.60 for a place

3rd: Il Paradiso: $6.80 for a place

Quinella: $92

Exacta: $175

Trifecta (horses 23, 12 and 20): $3097.20

First four (horses 23, 12, 20 and 3): $79,381.40

Daily double: $68.50.

RELATED: Race betting terms explained

 

 

 

More Stories

betting horses melbourne cup 2019 races

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adani’s Carmichael mine works gathering steam

        premium_icon Adani’s Carmichael mine works gathering steam

        News PROGRESS on Adani’s Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin is full speed ahead according to Australian chief executive Lucus Dow. Here's the latest.

        100-tonne RAAF aircraft to fly over Whitsundays

        premium_icon 100-tonne RAAF aircraft to fly over Whitsundays

        News Australian and US planes will drop to 100m in parts of the region as part of...

        Shark tracker cost ‘too high’, despite attack

        premium_icon Shark tracker cost ‘too high’, despite attack

        News Shark tracker cost ‘too high’, despite attack

        We're 'not paedophiles': Rural fireys inflamed by new rules

        premium_icon We're 'not paedophiles': Rural fireys inflamed by new rules

        News 'Rule makes them prove they’re ‘not paedophiles’'