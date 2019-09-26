How one country woman is fighting for women's rights

FOR OUR GIRLS: Lizzy Rickaby is working to make regional Australia a safer place for our women and girls.

FOR OUR GIRLS: Lizzy Rickaby is working to make regional Australia a safer place for our women and girls. Contributed

AS A successful working woman and a mother of three young girls aged 12, nine, and four, Lizzy Rickaby wants her daughters to grow up in a world where they're treated equally, and wants to protect them from glass ceilings, misogyny and any kind of violence.

It was with this motivation that she began to collaborate with the Young Women's Council last year.

Mrs Rickaby, of Dalby, is working to educate women in regional towns of their rights, as well as their responsibility to fight for equality in both work and life in general.

"I think it's very important that we get this young generation of girls coming through and really empower them to be able to change the future, and to be able to just have an equal society and empower them to be able to be equal in this world," Mrs Rickaby said.

Through clinics and workshops, Mrs Rickaby and the YWCA are working together to end family violence, cyber bullying and the countless other issues jeopardising the futures of women in regional areas.

"It's a lot about what we do rather than what we say," Mrs Rickaby said.

"I think it's important to provide that younger generation with really good role models, which is definitely something being on the YWCA board has brought."

Mrs Rickaby wants to see an increase in educational services for young women to combat bullying and family violence.

The number of support and crisis services in regional Australia also needs to grow, Mrs Rickaby argues, to avoid women travelling up to six hours for crucial services.

If in 10 years Mrs Rickaby has played a part in making the world a little safer for young women in regional Australia, then that is something she would be proud of.

"The ultimate goal would be for all girls to be feeling safe by then, and be able to feel that equality," she said.

"If we were to be able to get these essential services, like more schooling programs for young girls around confidence, bullying and mental health and domestic violence, I think that's a really essential starting point."

If you want to execute some change in the world for young women growing up in regional Australia, nominations for the 2020 YWCA are now open.