How one family emerged from trauma with help of Blue Care

Judith Edwards was adamant she would not go into an aged care home, but after her son Graeme found her a place at a Blue Care facility, she realised it was the best thing she could have done.

JUDITH Edwards was in hospital emerging from the fog of anaesthetic after a major back operation when she received a phone call that rocked her to the core.

"Mrs Edwards, your husband is dead. He was found dead in the front garden this morning holding the hose," said a voice, calling from another hospital across town.

There was no empathy, no easing into such dramatic news.

"I was hurt at the way I was told … That hurt me so much," said Mrs Edwards, who is 85.

That was in early March in 2017. The jolt of that phone call sent her into shock.

She was also suffering significant pain after her back operation and was on medication.

"My mind just went," Mrs Edwards recalls. The next three months are a blur.

She cannot remember anything of what occurred between that awful phone call and June 29 - not even her husband's funeral. But then the veil lifted.

"It was 6.20 in the morning and I became aware that I was in the shower, then I heard this voice say, 'Ah, Jude, you're back with us'," she said.

The voice was that of a Blue Care staff member. It was Mrs Edwards' first inkling that she was not at the house she had shared with her late husband but was now living in Blue Care's Pioneer aged care home in Bundaberg.

Back in that traumatic March the doctors had told her son, Graeme, that his mother needed to go into aged care (she has mobility issues arising from polio, as well as the problems with her back).

The hospital also said that if she stayed there beyond a rapidly approaching date, the family would be charged more than $500 a day.

Graeme, who is 65 and lives in Brisbane, scoured Bundaberg to find his mother a bed in a quality care facility before time ran out, and just when it looked like he would have to search outside the district, Blue Care offered her a place at Pioneer.

"Mum was on a fair amount of pain medication at that stage and I think that might have had a fair bit to do with her vague memory," he said. "Blue Care rang us on a Friday and said they had a place."

Mrs Edwards is grateful her son took charge.

"I always said I would never come into an institution … but I had to, I had nothing else."

Now her opinion of aged care has changed, and Graeme is happy that she is being looked after.

Graeme said: "We have spent a lot of time up there with Mum, just to make sure she was settled in."

It is not unusual for families to consider aged care only when a crisis occurs, and help is needed urgently. In hospital cases, doctors and hospital staff can put you on the right track to accessing care.

You will likely be referred to the Federal Government's My Aged Care agency, which can provide an in-hospital assessment in urgent cases, to assess you for government-funded aged care services.

This assessment is conducted by a member of your local Aged Care Assessment Team (usually a nurse, social worker or other health care professional).

The next steps are to work out the costs; find an aged care home you like; apply and accept an offer; enter into agreements with your care provider; and then manage your care and services.

It can be a very stressful process, but aged care providers such as Blue Care can guide you through every step.

Mrs Edwards' advice to families who are considering placing a loved one in care is to have an open mind.

"Talk to the nurses and directors, they'll answer your questions."

Help at home

ONE Maryborough bloke now has greater freedom thanks to his decision to access in-home care.

Ted is 67 and is almost completely blind, having dealt with glaucoma since he was a child, but he lives by himself happily in a little Queenslander cottage.

"I used to be able to get around one time but I've lost my confidence to do that now," he said.

A range of home care services are available for older Australians - services that can be accessed with the help of federal government funding - including help with housework, personal hygiene, nursing, social activities, transport and much more.

Ted now gets help to do his shopping and other activities, as well as assistance with transport.

Funding available through the government's My Aged Care agency ranges from the Commonwealth Home Support Program for people with low-level needs, to four levels of Home Care Packages, for people with greater care needs.

Care providers such as Blue Care can help guide you through the options and link you with My Aged Care. Ted has been a client with Blue Care for eight years, having moved to Maryborough from Mossman in north Queensland after his mother died.

"I had family around me up north, and lived on my own most of the time, but then moved in with my mother while she was ill," he said.

I used to be able to get around one time but I've lost my confidence to do that now.

TED, MARYBOROUGH

"That was an interesting time of my life … I was losing my sight and she was battling cancer. It wasn't easy."

He moved to Maryborough, where Blue Care has helped him remain in his own home and assisted him to build an active, fulfilling life.

There are a couple of keyboards set up in the front room of Ted's house, revealing his passion for music.

Ted meets up with some fellow musicians every Monday for a jam session, and occasionally performs for the residents in the Blue Care respite centre down the road.

His other interests include computers and technology, and he enjoys regular swimming sessions in the local pool.

Blue Care's Andrea Habler has been supporting him "since day dot", and demonstrating that their partnership is not a one-way street she said she has learnt a lot from Ted about computing.

"It's been a journey," she chuckles.

Andrea jokes that when they go clothes shopping she tells Ted that everything she gets for him is pink.

"If people saw us out they'd think we were married, the way we bicker," she said with a twinkle of genuine affection in her eyes.