'You're not a good look for us': How I lost 50kg in 9 months

BEFORE AND AFTER: Kim Kerslake in July 2018 and her in March 2019 after her 50kg weight loss.

KIM Kerslake used to be someone who couldn't even have a conversation while she was walking, but now she can hold a plank for 20 minutes, dead lift 130kg and loves exercise so much she will work out for four hours a day.

The 25-year-old woman who now lives in Toowoomba but is from Mitchell and went to high school in Roma lost over 50kg in nine months through diet and exercise, but says it hasn't been without some setbacks.

"I decided to trial a gym and was taking a short break from my workout when one of the gym trainers walked over to me," she said.

"At first I thought they were going to offer me some advice, but I was very wrong. The trainer looked me up and down and said 'I don't think you should be here. You're not a good look for us," she said.

"I was devastated and felt absolutely hopeless. How had I let myself get to a point where a person who's job was to help people like me was disgusted by me?"

She got the kickstart she needed by signing up to a 28-buddy challenge at a new gym. Kim not only lost 7.7kg in the 28 days, but also won six months free membership, which helped her to keep building on her new habits.

"Stepping through the door to the gym that very first day was by far the hardest part of my entire journey," she said.

"I actually walked up the stairs and then turned around and walked straight back down. I had to psych myself up to walk back up those stairs and through the door.

"That very first trip to the gym included a weigh in and body composition scan. I burst into tears when I saw the numbers from my body composition scan, thinking there was no way I could ever be healthy."

Despite Ms Kerslake not being able to do a single push-up or run 100m at the start of her journey, she attributes her desire to change and the support of her trainers for her success.

"When you are determined to hit your goals, you put in the hard work to get there," she said.

"I used to be an emotional eater, now I'm an emotional exerciser. Rather than shoving chocolate, chips and fried food in my mouth when I'm upset or stressed, I go for a walk, run or work it out in the gym," she said.

"I love exercising so much that I gym at least an hour every day, and sometimes workout four hours in a single day."

Although Kim has hit her goal weight as of March this year, she has now has new fitness goals in mind and encourages anyone wanting to kickstart their weight loss journey to surround yourself with supportive people.

"There is absolutely no way I could have done this on my own. A massive shout out and thank you must go to Lochlan Wagner and his team at The Bar Toowoomba, they have truly saved my life," she said.

"My trainer, Lachie Davis, keeps me accountable for my nutrition and training goals, and always pushes me to do better and strive for more in every single PT session, showing me I can achieve so much more than I ever think I can."