How players fared in three-day Proserpine golf open

Ann Gardel and Rod Wecker (nett winners) and Trich McNeill and Rob Stanley (gross winners) of the foursomes during the Proserpine golf open. Photo: Contributed

Ann Gardel and Rod Wecker (nett winners) and Trich McNeill and Rob Stanley (gross winners) of the foursomes during the Proserpine golf open. Photo: Contributed

PROSERPINE GOLF: The highlight of the three-day Proserpine golf open was the team albatross on the 448m par five, by the mixed foursomes team of Trish McNeill and Rob Stanley.

Trish played the tee shot and then Rob put the second shot in the hole.

They took out the gross winners with 76 shots, from the runners-up, Mat Bower and Sheree Hasson, 81.

The nett winners were Rod Wecker and Ann Gardel with 73.5, on a count back from the mother and son team of Sue and Troy Smith.

The ladies played their event on Friday, which resulted in Tara Jenkins from the Tropics Club in Townsville becoming the ladies champion with 74 gross.

Sheree Hasson from the Mackay club was runner up with 80.

More stories:

It’s here! Race Week motors ahead despite restrictions

Whitsundays set to graduate top of the class for sailing

Competitor out to topple opponent’s unbeaten record

Proserpine’s Toni Claus, 92, was the B1 winner from Cheryl Scown, also from Mackay.

Marlene Grey, Proserpine took out the B2 from Megan Barbagallo of Home Hill, and Vicki Tuck the C-grade from Robyn White of Sarina.

The nett winners were Trish McNeill 74, four shots clear of Beverly Hockings of the Townsville club.

In the B1 Michelle Stockdale, 71, of Ayr edged out Noelene Spurway by one shot, and Tiina Randmae also was a one-shot winner over Debbie Searle from Ayr.

In the C-grade Tanya Gaudrey 73, defeated Sue Farrell of Sarina on 76.

On Sunday, Chris Dunn from the Black Springs club took out the 27-hole men’s championship with an 8 over 115.

Home Hill’s Scott Sibson was the runner-up with 116.

The B-grade saw the only playoff of the weekend, with Sean Fleet, Sarina, and Rod Wecker and Karl Kirkwood playing off.

Sean was first to drop out, then Karl carried on to push Rod into the runner-up position.

In the C-grade Proserpine’s Phil Batty, 143, ran out winner from James Johnson, 145, of Home Hill.

In the nett event, Levi Holmes, 110, won the A-grade from Bradley Fleet, from Lavarack, on 111.

B-grade winner was Sean Fletcher, 110, from Troy Smith 112, and in the C-grade Wayne Fitzgerald 107 was a clear winner over John Dodds 116.

Two hundred and seventy-three players played over the weekend.

Next Saturday is a single stableford, run in conjunction with the first round of the Handiskins, and Sunday will be the club mixed foursomes championships.