How police will keep cracking down on impaired driving

Whitsunday police will undergo further training to increase the rate of roadside drug testing across the district.

More police will be on the roads detecting impaired drivers as additional training is rolled out across the Whitsundays.

Officers from Bowen in the north to Proserpine and surrounds to the south will undergo training for roadside drug testing.

Whitsunday Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said the training was ongoing as part of a statewide rollout after the need was identified for more upskilled officers.

“It will increase the capabilities (of officers) in the Whitsundays,” he said.

It comes as two drivers were found to be behind the wheel while under the effects of a substance.

A Cannonvale man, 46, was intercepted on Coconut Grove about 9.30pm on April 9.

He allegedly returned a positive roadside drug test which has been sent for further analysis.

The man has not yet been charged.

A Cannonvale woman, 22, allegedly returned a positive roadside drug test when she was intercepted on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale about 7pm on April 12.

She was charged with driving with a prescribed drug in her system, and will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on June 7.

A Cannonvale man, 44, was charged with drink-driving after allegedly blowing 0.072 per cent when intercepted on Shute Harbour Road at Jubilee Pocket about 12.15am on April 10.

He will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on April 29.

“People will be seeing there has been an increase in drug testing and breath testing,” Senior Sergeant Blain said.

