How Queensland businesses can cash in on Olympics

Businesses across regional Queensland will have the chance to cash in on a 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, with the State Government releasing its shopping list in the event of a successful bid.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said hosting the Olympics presented an enormous economic opportunity for Queensland's regions as well as the southeast, with companies totally transforming their bottom lines after the lucrative Sydney Olympics in 2000.

She is urging businesses from Cairns in the north to Coolangatta on the border to share in the economic benefits, with a range of opportunities on offer from supplying screens and scoreboards to costumes.

"But, as always, we make our own luck," she said.

"Following last year's COVID upheaval, the Olympic and Paralympic Games gives us the hope of greater investment, tourism and economic activity.

"This will be especially so with our policy of supporting Queensland companies first."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has urged businesses right across the state to take advantage of a Brisbane Olympics. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Ms Palaszczuk said there would be opportunities to supply screens, scoreboards, car fleets, uniforms, ambulances, audio systems, banners, cabling, CCTV, costumes and doping control equipment, to name just some of the equipment and goods that would be needed.

Services would also be required in torch design and production, advertising, hydraulic works, civil design, pyrotechnics, photography, landscaping, legal services, catering and ceremony production.

She said companies which benefited from the Sydney Games included:

Starena International, based at Gosford, which signed with 22 international distributors after its seats were used in the Sydney Olympics aquatic, equestrian and tennis centres;

Timber builders Lahey, in Kempsey, grew from a local provider for showground pavilions to become a worldwide timber supplier; and

Small earthworks company from Newcastle did major earthworks for Homebush and has now doubled in size to work on major government road contracts.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was up to individual businesses and councils to make the most of the Games, which is expected to support around 130,000 direct jobs, generate an increase of up to $8.6 billion in trade opportunities and generate $20 billion in international visitor expenditure.

"No-one is going to present these opportunities," she said.

"It is up to us to make the most of it."

Opportunities for Queensland companies include supplying the following:

Goods

Screens & Scoreboards

Uniform Equipment

Accreditation Equipment & Supplies

Advertising Agency

Ambulances

Audio

Audio Systems

Audio Visual Equipments

Banners

Torch Design and Production

Cabling Equipment

CCTV

Ceremonies - Lighting

Ceremonies Communication System

Costume

Doping Control Equipment

Environmental Impact Monitoring Equipment

Equipments

Fascia and vomitory boards

Fence & Barricade

Fence & Barricade Fabric

FF&E - General

Flags

Floor Coverings

Floor structures

FOP Lighting

Fuel

Games-time Rewards

Gift Bags/Welcome Kit

Ground graphics

Gymnasium Equipment

HVAC

Hydraulic works

IT Hardware

Lighting

Material Handling Equipment

Medal Ceremonies Equipment

Medals

Medical Supplies

Mobile Communications

National Anthems

National Flags

Network Infrastructure

Office Automation

Office Consumables

Office Network

Other Technology Resources

Publications

Pyrotechnics

Radio Communications

Rigging

Scaffolding

Security Equipment

Signage

Site Lighting

Software Licensing

Spectator Services Equipment

Staff Induction Gift Items

Structures and poles

Telecommunications

Telephones

Temporary Seating

Temporary Structures & Portables

Traffic Equipment

Uniform

Village FF&E (over 60 items)

Village Overlay

Waste Recycling Equipment

White Goods

Services

Accommodation - apartments (multiple)

Accommodation - hotels (multiple)

Bus Fleet

Builders work

Cabling Services

Car Fleet

Catering services & equipment

Ceremonies Equipment & Services

Ceremonies Production

Ceremonies Venue Hire

Civil Works

Cleaning and Waste Services

Consultant - Licensing

Consultant - Recruitment

Consultant - Signage and Wayfinding

Consultant - Sponsorship

Consultant - Venue Development

Contract Security

Cranage

Data Centres

Design Services

Environmental Consulting Services

Flights

Freight Forwarding Services

Games News Service Provider

Games Television Services

Games Village Catering

Housekeeping Services

Insurance

Landscaping

Legal services

Logistics Services

Look Services & Equipment- Miscellaneous

Market Research Agency

Master Caterer

Medical Personnel

Merchandise Concessionaire

Network Services

Occupational Health & Safety Services

Photography Services

Power

Printing Services

Road Works

Spectator Services Service Provider

Sport Presentation Provider

Systems Services

Tax/Accounting Services

Technology Integrator

Ticketing Agency

Training Provider

Translation & interpretation

Travel - Air

Website Hosting

Technology Systems

Accreditation system

Administration technology systems

Cast management system

Games Information System

Planning and operations Systems