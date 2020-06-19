How sports clubs can safely return after COVID-19

A NEWLY-developed coronavirus resource will support sporting organisations across North Queensland to stay COVID-19 safe as they return to training, competitions, and programs.

Northern Queensland Primary Health Network and North Queensland Sports Foundation teamed up to create the ‘It’s time to bench COVID for good’ poster to help community sporting clubs’ players, volunteers, coaches, and spectators return to action in a safe, responsible, and low risk manner.

The poster will be distributed directly to community sporting clubs across the region, as well as 31 local councils in North Queensland.

NQPHN CEO John Gregg said the resource focused on giving community sporting clubs and associations a handy guide for a safe return to sport at all levels.

Practical tips in the poster included the importance of not sharing water bottles, encouraging personal hygiene such as washing hands or using hand sanitisers, and staying 1.5 metres apart.

