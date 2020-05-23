How Target’s closures will impact Bowen store

The Bowen Target will be converted to a Kmart store in 2021. Image: David Mariuz

BOWEN’S Target store will be converted into a Kmart as part of the company’s nationwide downsize.

According to a statement from Target, the Bowen store will be converted in early 2021 and is one of 53 stores flagged to be undergoing the change so far.

The announcement comes alongside news that 53 Target stores across Australia will close within 12 months as a step “to improve the commercial viability of the business and to support the thousands of people (Target) employ”.

In a statement, a Target spokeswoman said all employees at the current Target stores would be offered employment from Kmart.

“Target recognises that these actions will have a significant effect on a number of our team members, and we are committed to supporting them through this process,” she said.

“All team members in Target stores scheduled for conversion to Kmart will receive an offer of employment from Kmart.

“For our Target team members that are unable to be redeployed, they will be given consideration for new roles created in Kmart and Catch as those businesses continue to grow.

“In addition, Wesfarmers has established a cross-divisional working group to identify redeployment opportunities for affected team members, including in Bunnings and Officeworks.”