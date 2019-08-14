How the other half live: Multi-million dollar home for sale

WHAT A VIEW: Twilight by the pool at the luxe home.

ONE of Queensland's most prominent developers' home has hit the market, and it's right here in the Whitsundays.

With a career spanning more than 50 years, and having built more than 2300 homes and 600 units across Queensland, you can be sure the abode of Cliff Hill isn't short on luxury.

Queensland Sotheby's International Realty senior sales executive Carol Carter said the property was a perfect example of why people moved to the Whitsundays.

"It is a magnificent home. Sophisticated yet practical, high-end yet understated, and views that are truly unsurpassed,” she said.

Set on a 8275 metre square block, the home is expected to fetch north of $4 million, and Ms Carter said the property had already piqued a lot of interest, particularly from the international market, with strong leads from both China and New Zealand.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house includes sweeping 300 degree views of the Coral Sea, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, modern kitchen, pool, undercover barbecue/kitchen/dining area and a lock-up garage.

The low-maintenance gardens include a fire pit and an extensive tropical orchard, bearing more than 30 fruits.

"In the morning, I wander down and pick the fruit we will have for breakfast - it really is idyllic,” Mr Hill said.

Located at the peak of Mount Whitsunday, and surrounded by tropical rainforest, the home has been masterfully designed by PUSH Architects principal Paul Curran.

Mr Hill said he and his wife Freya were very involved in the design process, and letting the location take centre stage was a key part of the brief.

He added the home was a place to be enjoyed, whether entertaining guests, or enjoying some quiet time admiring the stunning sunset with a glass of wine

The north-facing site has maximised on the modern, open-plan living, and extra attention to design, engineering and construction has made this a rock-solid home able to withstand the worst Mother Nature can bestow.

"When we briefed the engineers, I said 'Go overboard. Make this home as strong as possible' and they did,” Mr Hill said.

The build was completed in December 2015, and the home is inside the exclusive Mount Whitsunday Estate, which encompasses 40 lots - just 10 of which have homes.

Ms Carter said there weren't a lot of properties of this calibre in the Whitsundays, and while Mr Hill was selling up, he intended to stay in the area.

"Mr Hill and his wife are downsizing, as they enjoy travelling,” she said.

