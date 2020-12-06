Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QLD_CP_OPINION_VOXIES_21SEP20
QLD_CP_OPINION_VOXIES_21SEP20
Environment

How the Reef scored in World Heritage report card

by Peter Carruthers
6th Dec 2020 4:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NEW report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature has flagged the Great Barrier Reef as one of 83 World Heritage sites under threat from climate change.

According to the report released on Wednesday, ocean warming, acidification and extreme weather have contributed to "dramatic coral decline", and as a result marine populations have also waned.

Assessing sites the report grades environments on a sliding scale from "good" to "good with some concerns", "significant concern" and "critical".

A scuba diver explores coral gardens teaming with fish life on Saxon Reef, part of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park off the coast of Cairns in Far North Queensland. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
A scuba diver explores coral gardens teaming with fish life on Saxon Reef, part of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park off the coast of Cairns in Far North Queensland. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE


The Great Barrier Reef was in the 7 per cent of sites listed in the "critical" category.

Douglas Shire councillor Abigail Noli, who has close ties to the Port Douglas tourism industry, said the report was a concern.

"(But) all hope is not lost," she said.

"There are parts of the Reef that are regenerating and of course we don't want to see these bleaching effects.

"There are a host of projects (to regenerate the Reef) but the big overarching enemy to the Reef is climate change and the government should be active in trying to counter the effect of climate change.

"We can't be ignorant to the fact that it is in pain and had been damaged."

Douglas Shire Councillor Abigail Noli.
Douglas Shire Councillor Abigail Noli.

Australian Marine Conservation Society Great Barrier Reef campaigner David Cazzulino said the IUCN report was the latest to paint a dire Reef outlook.

"And yet there is still no decisive action on climate change by the federal government. This is unforgivable," he said.

"Without a bold national climate change policy, we risk our World Heritage icons as well as being left behind as our biggest trading partners - Japan, South Korea and China - commit to net zero emissions by mid-century.

"There are thousands of livelihoods depending on a healthy Reef and our federal government must step up to ensure the future of this important industry for regional Queensland."

The IUCN World Heritage Outlook 3 builds on previous reports from 2014 and 2017 to determine if conservation of the world's 252 natural World Heritage sites is sufficient to protect them in the long term.

Originally published as How the Reef scored in World Heritage report card

More Stories

coral bleaching environment great barrier reef

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pollies join Keswick crusade against Chinese developer

        Premium Content Pollies join Keswick crusade against Chinese developer

        Politics The Whitsunday MP and the One Nation party are calling out China Bloom’s actions on Keswick Island

        Two new cases in Qld as Hunt issues plea

        Premium Content Two new cases in Qld as Hunt issues plea

        Health Save grandma: Plea for young Aussies to get the jab

        Relief on the way after scorching heatwave

        Premium Content Relief on the way after scorching heatwave

        Weather Relief on the way after scorching heatwave

        How a humble hall became a country town’s heart and soul

        Premium Content How a humble hall became a country town’s heart and soul

        People and Places ‘There were a lot of naysayers who said it was a massive undertaking and it’d never...