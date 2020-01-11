Menu
The weather will remain warm over the weekend with a chance of showers next week. Image: Deborah Friend
Weather

How the region’s weather compared to Australia in 2019

Laura Thomas
11th Jan 2020 4:00 PM

AUSTRALIA officially recorded its hottest and driest year on record in 2019, but the Whitsundays was a slight exception.

Hamilton Island was an outlier in terms of rainfall compared to the rest of the country as it received 297.3mm above average.

Hamilton Island was also just 0.2C below average for 2019 with a recorded average temperature of 26.2C

Proserpine recorded 1685mm of rain in 2019 which was 251.3mm above the yearly average. However, Proserpine received close to its average monthly rainfall in just one day on December 29 with a drenching of 163mm.

The consistent rainfall that the region missed in December is yet to arrive, but there should be some showers next week according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist Dan Narramore said that hot weather will continue over the weekend with the potential for rain in the middle of next week.

“It was a hot sunny one today and it will be another hot one tomorrow, though hopefully a little bit cooler with the sea breeze,” he said.

“The next couple of days there’s not looking like there will be a huge amount of rainfall but maybe a few showers, and showery activity should increase through the middle of next week.

“It’s very hit and miss but the good news is there are multiple chances of rain on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Airlie Beach is headed for a top of 32C tomorrow, 30C on Monday and 29C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Proserpine will reach a top of 34C on Sunday, 32C on Monday and 31C on Tuesday.

