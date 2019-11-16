How thinking of Grey Nomads has helped this park to success

IT IS no secret that Bowen is a grey nomad hotspot, with the town's caravan parks heaving with activity during the tourist season, and now one local park has the silverware to back up its importance to the travelling community.

Queen's Beach Tourist Village took home the award for Best Large Caravan Park category at the inaugural Grey Nomad Awards.



The Grey Nomad Awards recognise communities, tourism operators and events that provide

exemplary products, services or experiences for travellers aged over 55.

Peter Greer, an owner of the Queens Beach Tourist Village, said although Grey Nomad's weren't their primary market, the park had specific amenities and services that help the older traveller.

"We do take a lot of the Grey Nomad travellers into consideration when we do upgrades or look at redesigning something," he said.

He said that an example was the recently redesigned pool and water park, which has been created to not only accommodate older travellers but also for families to enjoy.

"We've got water spouts and a slide so a family can enjoy their stay," he said.

"But the pool also has a sloped ramp which allows wheelchair access, there's enough room to do laps and hold water aerobics. These are things that appeal to a Grey Nomad traveller."

Queens Beach Tourist Village maintenance manager Christian De Roo and front officer assistant Bianca Seyffer holding the Grey Nomad award. Jordan Gilliland

Queen's Beach Tourist Village Manager Rachel Moffit, who submitted the application for the award, said with the Grey Nomad community being so important to the Bowen region, it was crucial to provide a service they came back for.

"The reality is that you can't survive without the Grey Nomad so you need to think about why they would keep coming back to Bowen, and your park," she said.

"So little things like us being able to organise a doctor visit, meals on wheels or being trained in first aid will really make a difference."

Mr Greer said one element of the travellers many forget is the indirect trickle effects that support other local businesses.

An example he provided was the recent purchase of almost 20 mattresses, which he bought from Bowen furniture stores.

"Everyone knows that the Grey Nomad will come in and directly buy items, and stay in the parks, but they can forget sometimes that we also have to purchase items to look after everything," he said.

"We'll buy local where ever we can and support our local businesses and give back to the community at the same time."

"You're only as good as your team and we've got a great team of locals who love to celebrate Bowen with our travellers and show it what it has to offer.

Grey Nomad Awards Director, Kim Morgan, said the 'whole of Bowen, and not just the Queens Beach Tourist Village, should be very proud of the win'.

She commented they were particularly impressed with the level of improvements and additions that have occurred since the start of this year.