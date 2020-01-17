How this Kombi van will help volunteers to fight hunger

A 1967 Volkswagen Kombi Splitscreen has been donated for action to support Liberation Larder and the group's work at The Farm Byron Bay.

A VEHICLE worth tens of thousands of dollars has been generously donated to support a charity that connects food with those in need in the Byron Shire.

An anonymous family has donated a 1967 Volkswagen Kombi Splitscreen for online action.

Half of the money raised from the action will be donated to non-profit Liberation Larder and their work at The Farm Byron Bay.

In a statement, The Farm said the anonymous family chose Liberation Larder "after witnessing their dedicated and unique work at The Farm in growing fresh, healthy produce for those in need in our community".

The Farm CEO Ryan Sharpley said the money raised through the action would enhance food production systems, including a permanent structure and home for Liberation Larder volunteers.

"In 2017 The Farm and Liberation Larder joined forces to grow fresh, nutritious food for those in need in our community," Mr Sharpley said.

"It was a small way we could 'give back' to this amazing charity and its important role in the local community.

"We provided their hardworking volunteers with a plot in our Market Garden, seedlings, tools and support for growing fresh produce. They have done all the rest.

"What they grow here at The Farm is used in the Liberation Larder Kitchen for prepared meals or it's added to food boxes. Any excess produce is then sold to our onsite restaurant Three Blue Ducks.

"The difference between Liberation Larder and other food rescue charities is that those in need aren't eating only second rate or leftover food donated by food businesses, they are eating healthy food grown specifically for them."

The owner said in a statement they had painstakingly restored the engine and brake system over the part year, using original VW parts.

"This particular Kombi features rare fittings such as deluxe interior trim, original heading, rear heater log and illuminated indicator stalk, adding to its value and unique attraction," they said.

"The original green paint was specific to the military and presents well under various layers of guise from previous use.

"We have left half in old paint to show character and history.

"The new owner can decide the Kombi's new destiny."

The Kombi was once used by the Australian Army to transport dignitaries.

Due to a mechanical issue, it was parked in the family barn in about 1978 and forgotten about for more than 40 years.

The winning bidder will receive 12 months' servicing on the car at Stokers VW Byron Bay.

The vehicle's expected to go for $70,000 to $90,000.

Bids start at $40,000 and can be made online at bit.ly/2QLAosx.