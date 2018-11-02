How this mum feeds her family of five for $8 a night

A KINGAROY mum is feeding her family of five for just $8 a night.

Jess Zenovich said the secret to her success was to shop smart, buy in bulk and get creative with her $85 a week shopping budget.

"I shop every week and ensure I have budgeted for seven days of breakfast, seven days of lunch and seven days of dinner," she said.

"And I stick to my list so there's no extras or unnecessary items.

"I know what's in my pantry from previous weeks and I plan meals around the basics I already have."

Despite the budget-friendly shopping list, Jess doesn't scrimp on flavour.

"I pack generic, boring dinners full of herbs and spices," she said.

"I buy a bulk pack of mince for less than $8 and divide it up into four sections and freeze, effectively giving me four dinners with a base cost of only $2.

"A family favourite is my spaghetti bolognese, it can make eight large helpings and it costs just a little over $5 to make.

"The remaining lots of mince I will use for tacos, nachos, rissoles or a pasta bake.

"None of these meals cost more than about $7 and feed my entire family plus leftovers for my husband's lunch," she said.

"Most dinners cost around $6 to $8 in total, and make five or more servings."

Jess said using a slow cooker for a lot of her meals meant she could spend more time with her husband Paul and three kids, Jayden 14, Emma, 5, and Lachlan, 2.

"I can buy cheap cuts of meat and cook them all day until they are tender and infused with flavour," she said.

"Most slow cooker meals I can pair with simple rice or pasta, and it makes a delicious, fulfilling meal."

Jess said she shops once a week on her day off.

"On Mondays my youngest, Lachlan, and I, will bake snacks for the older kids' school lunches for the rest of the week.

"We make things like pizza scrolls, ham and cheese muffins and banana bread," she said.

"Any leftover fruit from the week usually gets baked into something delicious, it saves on buying a lot of packaged food and cuts down on the cost enormously."

Jess said she used all of the major grocery retailers in town to ensure she gets the best price on products.

"I predominantly shop at Aldi and buy the majority of my groceries there, but I pick up items on special at IGA and Woolworths.

"I buy meat in bulk and I also shop at Anderssen's Fruit Market to get great value on fruit and vegetables."

Jess' top tips:

- Shop smart: Only buy the products you need

- Buy in bulk: Meat, fruit and vegetables, plus basics like flour and sugar

- Get creative: Research budget-friendly meals

- Flavour: Use herbs, spices and sauces to lift basic dishes to the next level

- Load up meals: Pack as many vegetables into each meal as possible, even if it is grated in.

"Not only will this enhance the taste, it will pack the meal full of nutrients and make it go further," Jess said.