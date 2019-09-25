How this mum lost a third of her body weight

Kick the Kilos; Di Johnson has lost more than 30kg in the last five years and has a new goal of competing in Bikini Competitions

Kick the Kilos; Di Johnson has lost more than 30kg in the last five years and has a new goal of competing in Bikini Competitions

WEIGHING 100kg and suffering from depression and anxiety, Di Johnson has lost a third of her body weight in the past five years and has unlocked a new meaning to her life.

The 37-year-old trade assistant said she was eating takeaway and drinking a litre of energy drinks a day when she decided to exercise to lose some weight.

"The first time I rode to work I wanted to get a lift home because I couldn't sit down," Ms Johnson said. "I cried, I'm not going to lie."

Ms Johnson said she did not have the physical ability to play with her son and daughter when she was overweight but was now a changed woman.

KICK THE KILOS:

"I have two kids and they would always ask me to do something and I couldn't get off the couch," she said. "I now bounce out of bed at 5am and I don't get tired and I always have energy to just go."

Di Johnson was 100kg when she embarked on her weight loss journey.

The gym fanatic said she worked out four days a week and credits her dramatic transformation to constantly trying to push her limits.

"My favourite exercise is a barbell hip thrust and I can currently thrust 150kg with my next goal being 200kg," Ms Johnson said.

The mother of two teenagers said she had grown closer to her children and had doubled her wardrobe after transformation.

"My daughter is 16 years old and we share each other's clothes," Ms Johnson said. "She loves coming to the gym with me and she always tells me how proud she is of me."

Ms Johnson said her weight loss journey had encouraged her to start a new career in the fitness industry and help others on how to live a healthier and happier life.

"I have started a Certificate III and IV in personal training and if I can help someone do what I have done I will be thrilled," she said.

The personal trainer in the making said losing 30kg had inspired her friends to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

"I have a friend that has joined an eight-week challenge and a colleague that now goes to the gym three times a week," Ms Johnson said.