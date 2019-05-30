How three friends started a business after a couple of beers

Kevin Patroni, along with his wife Belinda and friend Tim Watson, have created a new event sharing website called letsdosomething.com.au.

AN IDEA concocted over a couple of beers one afternoon didn't take long to gain traction. A business plan was written over coffee the next morning.

The reason for the quick turnaround? The team at letsdosomething.com.au knew they were onto a winner.

Kevin Patroni is one-third of the site's founding group. His wife Belinda Patroni and their friend Tim Watson complete the team.

Mr Patroni said the trio had been celebrating a 40th birthday, thinking up grand plans, when inspiration struck.

"The vision came from realestate.com.au,” Mr Patroni said.

"There was no platform Australia-wide where you can find something to do.

"We are trying to bridge the gap in the market for tourists and locals to easily find things to do.

"It was a hole in the market that we have all experienced and we have done something about it and tried to fill it.”

The trio's shared love of the Mackay region was another driving factor which pushed them to follow through on their idea and develop the site.

Mrs Patroni said, initially, the team had planned to launch the site across the Mackay- Whitsunday area before they eventually expanded to a national audience.

"It is ready to be national right now, everything that is on there now can go national at this point in time, but we wanted to focus on Mackay and the Whitsundays,” she said.

"It is because that is where we are from. We love this region and we would love to make other people see what there is to love.”

Many people have dreamt up grand plans over a couple of beers but, more often than not, there is no follow through.

Mr Watson said this was what set letsdosomething.com.au apart.

"A lot of people never take an idea to the next level. There are probably a million good ideas walking around Australia right now,” he said.

"It was a real commitment on all of us (to get the idea started).”

Mr Patroni said each team member's background brought different skills to the table during the site's development stage.

Mr Watson's management experience in coal mines brought a fresh perspective to the team while both Mr and Mrs Patroni's IT knowledge provided a base for the online idea.

"We all brought different skills to the table,” Mr Patroni said.