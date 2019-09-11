How to beat spring allergies

ITCHY eyes, constant sneezing and a nose running like a tap are just some of the delights those prone to allergies can look forward to after a long, cold winter.

So for those who dread the start of spring, or days of high pollen counts in general, you might find some relief with these helpful tips for coping with allergy symptoms.

Time for a spring clean

To cut down on dust and pollen around the home, consider a big spring clean at the start of the season. Wear a mask and gloves while cleaning to further reduce exposure. Keep up with a regular cleaning schedule by vacuuming and dusting twice a week.

Keep pollen out

Once you have cleaned the pollen out of your home, you want to avoid letting it back in. You can achieve this by keeping windows closed as much as possible. Air conditioning filters and vents should also be changed frequently at this time of year.

Practice good hygiene

Daily showers, regularly washing your hair and changing clothes at night will remove pollen from bedrooms. Allergy covers can also be used on pillows and mattresses.

Wash rugs

Make sure to wash any rugs, curtains or bedding as these can quickly attract dust and pollen. Keep pets out of the house or bedrooms, where possible, to keep allergens from being trotted back in.

Consider allergy medicine

If all else fails, book an appointment with your doctor to discuss a seasonal allergy drug that may help with your symptoms. An allergist can also come up with an appropriate plan to treat your allergies.