How to cheat at the biggest BBQ mistake chef's make

FLAMING' OBVIOUS: Forgetting to clean the barbie is a simple mistake, but one that many seem to be making.

FORGETTING to clean your barbecue is the most common mistake chefs make, but there's a way to cheat at this annoying chore.

Hire Solutions Queensland manager Robert Eastwell said it was the single biggest mistake people made when it came to taking care of their grill.

"Clean your barbecue using some oven cleaner after you're finished with it," he said.

Getting in early and cleaning while it is still warm is the key to keeping your barbecue in its best condition.

But there's a special trick you can use to make your barbecue clean itself while you eat your delicious food.

Steam is the lazy-chef's secret behind easy cleaning.

Once you've finished cooking, brush off the hot plate to remove any pieces of food or char.

Then fill an oven-proof tray with water and place it on a low-burning flame.

Close the lid and enjoy your meal while your barbecue virtually cleans itself.

Come back afterwards, full and satisfied, and wipe down any residue that has been softened from the steam.

Barbecues can easily build up with oil, grit and char if they are not cleaned regularly.

It can also pose a food safety hazard when you come to use your barbecue the next time around.

Mr Eastwell said it was good practice to use a good-quality oven cleaner to wipe down your barbecue after each use.

"Spray it on, give it a wipe all over and make sure it's in good condition and working."

Mr Eastwell said barbecues were especially popular in the warmer months of the year.

He said there was a growing demand for barbecues among retailers.