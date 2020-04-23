How to commemorate Anzac Day at home

ON Saturday, no bugle will greet the dawn, the streets will be quiet and no one will hear "come in spinner" from packed beer gardens.

The coronavirus has put an end to traditional Anzac Day commemorations but families can still pay respect to veterans.

In 2019, the Anzac Day dawn service was held at the cenotaph on Cairns Esplanade. Members of the 51st Battalion and HMAS Cairns at the dawn service. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

The Cairns RSL Sub Branch and Far Northern councils have encouraged residents to commemorate the day with their families.

"Thousands of Aussies have pledged to hold their own dawn service in their driveway and balconies on Anzac Day, and we want you to take the pledge and say you'll join them," Cairns RSL Sub Branch executive officer Mal McCullough said.

"In the lead-up to Anzac Day, every year, let's start a tradition of putting up decorations around our homes and yards in memory of our Anzacs."

The Sub Branch has also launched an art competition with the theme "The Spirit of Anzac".

"Artwork that is submitted will then be sold off, with the funds going towards providing assistance to veterans and their families who are facing a difficult time in our community," Mr McCullough said.

The winners will be announced on Saturday, August 15.

Mt Sheridan residents Beau Harris, Darrin "Dusty" Miller and Simone Miller and have built an Anzac Day tribute in their front yard to pay their respects to all of Australia's service men and women. There will be no Anzac Day services or marches held this year because of the government restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

RSL Queensland has made audio files of a short commemorative service available for streaming from its website www.rslqld.org. The website also has instructions for making Anzac Day wreaths at home and a recipe for traditional Anzac biscuits.

Cairns Regional Council, in cancelling commemorations, has also encouraged residents to "Light up the Dawn" and pay homage to fallen veterans.

"Stand on your driveway, at your gates, on your balcony or veranda, or even in your living room at 6am to remember all those who have served and sacrificed," a council spokesman said. "While traditional dawn services and marches are not possible this year, it is important for the community to unite in the Anzac spirit and collectively honour the dedication, commitment and sacrifice of our service people."

Returned service men and women march along the Cairns Esplanade in the 2019 Anzac Day parade. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

The council has cancelled its services at Cairns Esplanade, Stratford, Edge Hill, Gordonvale, Babinda, Edmonton, Yorkeys Knob and Trinity Beach.

Mareeba Shire Mayor Angela Toppin said while the cancellation of traditional Anzac Day services was sad, residents were encouraged to pause to remember and reflect.

"We may not be able to stand together as we usually would, but we can still stand united in spirit," she said.

"While we cannot gather at places of significance to honour those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, we must still commemorate the day with the respect and solemnity it deserves."

To make a pledge to 'Light up the Dawn', visit crslsb.org.au/events

ART COMPETITION

■ Must be a painting or drawing

■ Maximum size of artwork is 450mm x 600mm and must be supplied on canvas

■ Closing date is August 10

■ Artwork to be submitted to Cairns RSL Sub Branch office, 115 Esplanade Cairns

■ All artwork is to be donated to the Cairns RSL Sub Branch to be sold off

■ Judging will take place on Saturday, August 15 at the Cairns RSL Sub Branch

■ Three categories: Primary age, Secondary age and 18 and over

■ Judges' decision is final

Originally published as How to commemorate Anzac Day at home