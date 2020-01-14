Menu
Motoring

How to find the cheapest fuel in the region

Zizi Averill
14th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
COLLINSVILLE residents have been hit hard at the petrol pump, forking out for the tenth most expensive fuel in the state.

But a fuel stop on the Bruce Highway just north of Mackay offered motorists a bargain as 2019 drew to a close.

The December Fuel Price Reporting Scheme, which records prices at more than 1300 service stations across Queensland, found the Puma Coningsby station had an average petrol price of $1.39 a litre.

Compared to the state average, this saved motorists 20 cents a litre, making it the 12th cheapest fuel in Queensland last month.

Proposed Mackay road project ‘nationally significant’

Mackay MP sees green over soaring fuel prices

How Mackay motorists saved $5.3 million at the bowser

However, at Collinsville, about 200km northwest of Mackay, drivers were copping a hefty bill at the pump.

The average fuel price in Collinsville in December was $2.26 a litre, making the area the 10th most expensive for fuel in Queensland.

Last month, RACQ said the introduction of the Fuel Price Reporting Scheme had saved Mackay motorists $5.3 million and Whitsunday drivers $600,000 since December 2018.

To find the cheapest fuel in the state, motorists will have to drive 922km south to Toogoolawah, between the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

In December the average price in this southeast Queensland area was just $1.01 a litre.

Average December fuel prices in the region

Provided by the December Fuel Price Report.

1. Coningsby: 139.95 cents per litre

2. Proserpine: 142.58 cents per litre

3. Cannonvale: 142.97 cents per litre

4. St Lawrence: 145.66 cents per litre

5. Airlie Beach: 146.03 cents per litre

6. Ilbilbie: 147.23 cents per litre

7. Kuttabul: 149.23 cents per litre

8. Paget: 149.3 cents per litre

9. Gargett: 149.4 cents per litre

10. Alligator Creek: 150.25 cents per litre

11. Mackay: 151.72 cents per litre

12. Sarina: 151.88 cents per litre

13. Ooralea: 151.9 cents per litre

14. Bucasia: 152.23 cents per litre

15. Moranbah: 152.25 cents per litre

16. Rural View: 153.3 cents per litre

17. Marian: 154.65 cents per litre

18. Andergrove: 156.5 cents per litre

19. West Mackay: 157.9 cents per litre

20. Nebo: 159.4 cents per litre

21. Seaforth: 160.56 cents per litre

22. Dysart: 166.61 cents per litre

23. Mackay North: 214.56 cents per litre

24. Collinsville: 226.9 cents per litre

